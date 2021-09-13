Collective Mining Announces That Drilling is Underway at the Guayabales Project, Colombia

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) (“Collective” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a maiden 7,500 metre diamond drilling program is underway at its Guayabales Project, located in Caldas, Colombia. The Guayabales Project (“Guayabales”) is situated contiguous, immediately along strike and to the northwest of Aris Gold’s Marmato gold mine, which contains proven and probable reserves of 2.0 million ounces gold and 4.35 million ounces silver (19.7 Mt grading 3.2 g/t gold and 6.9 g/t silver). The Company interprets the abundant precious metal mineralization encountered throughout Guayabales to be related to multiple mineralised styles that include gold-copper-molybdenum porphyries and associated breccia as well as high grade, precious and base metal vein systems that are superimposed on and enrich the porphyry bodies.



The Company has, to date, generated five unique grassroots targets at Guayabales named Donut, Box, Olympus, Victory and ME (see Figure 1). Each of these targets will be systematically drill tested as part of the Company’s maiden 7,500 metre drill program at Guayabales.