Collective Mining Announces That Drilling is Underway at the Guayabales Project, Colombia

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) (“Collective” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a maiden 7,500 metre diamond drilling program is underway at its Guayabales Project, located in Caldas, Colombia. The Guayabales Project (“Guayabales”) is situated contiguous, immediately along strike and to the northwest of Aris Gold’s Marmato gold mine, which contains proven and probable reserves of 2.0 million ounces gold and 4.35 million ounces silver (19.7 Mt grading 3.2 g/t gold and 6.9 g/t silver). The Company interprets the abundant precious metal mineralization encountered throughout Guayabales to be related to multiple mineralised styles that include gold-copper-molybdenum porphyries and associated breccia as well as high grade, precious and base metal vein systems that are superimposed on and enrich the porphyry bodies.

The Company has, to date, generated five unique grassroots targets at Guayabales named Donut, Box, Olympus, Victory and ME (see Figure 1). Each of these targets will be systematically drill tested as part of the Company’s maiden 7,500 metre drill program at Guayabales.

The Donut target has been outlined from mapping and sampling of shallow underground tunnels which exposed mineralized breccia overprinted by a high grade, polymetallic vein stockwork hosting gold, silver, and to a lesser extent, copper mineralization (refer to July 12th, 2021 press release). Drilling is already underway at the target with first assay results anticipated during October, 2021.

The Company’s diamond drilling program will initially consist of short, fanned holes (up to 300 metres) from a single drill pad covering various depths beneath the shallow underground workings to define the potential grade and extent of the mineralized system. Visual observation of early drilling already completed has intersected porphyry breccia with a pyrite matrix which is overprinted by a quartz-carbonate-sphalerite vein stockwork associated with intense sericite alteration over intersection lengths of up to 250 metres. The mineralized breccia system at Donut has been traced along strike and to the west for at least 600 metres and remains open in all directions. Additional drill pads will be constructed in due course to allow the Company to test the strike extent of this target.

