checkAd

Gold Standard Ventures Provides Dark Star Exploration Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

41.2 meters of 3.06 g Au/t sulphide mineralization intersected directly below Dark Star North pit boundary

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (TSX: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) today announced drill results from 20 reverse circulation (“RC”) drill holes at the Dark Star gold deposit.

(https://goldstandardv.com/site/assets/files/5833/dark_star_north.pdf)

Key Highlights:

  • Drill holes DR21-14 and DR21-15 were completed at Dark Star North to support conversion of certain Inferred resources to Measured and Indicated resources for inclusion in the mine plan.
  • Drill hole DR21-15 intersected an interval of 41.2 meters of 3.06 g Au/t sulphide mineralization directly below the oxide pit boundary.

Jason Attew, President and CEO, commented, “Dark Star drilling was focused on development holes for 2021 and the drill program accomplished the desired objectives. The two deeper drill holes at Dark Star North both intersected mineralization below the pre-feasibility study pit boundary, highlighting the exploration potential at depth at Dark Star.”

Development Highlights:

  • Drill holes DR21-11, DR21-12, and DR21-17 through DR21-20 were completed at Dark Star Main as in-fill drill holes and intersected ore grade mineralization similar to holes previously drilled at Dark Star Main and indicate that the ore body is still open to the south.
  • Drill holes DR21-01 through DR21-09 were completed on a zone of gravels east of the Dark Star Main deposit. The gold grades intersected represent an eroded portion of the Dark Star Main deposit and are currently being evaluated for utilization / suitability as over-liner on the proposed heap leach pad.

Select Dark Star Drill Results:

Drill Hole Method Azimuth Incl. TD (m) Intercept (m) Thickness (m) Grade (g Au/t)
DR21-11 RC   -90 109.7 0-48.8 48.8 1.19
DR21-12 RC   -90 109.7 10.7-68.6 57.9 0.74
DR21-14 RC   -90 274.3 74.7-247.0 172.3 2.51
DR21-15 RC   -90 304.8 86.9-295.7 208.8 1.02
including  254.6-295.7 41.2 3.06
DR21-17 RC   -90 45.7 0-39.6 39.6 0.42
DR21-18 RC   -90 91.4 0-76.2 76.2 0.68
DR21-19 RC   -90 64.0 0-29.0 29.0 0.39
DR21-20 RC 270 -65 128.0 0-73.2 73.2 0.76

Note: Gold intervals reported in this table were calculated using a 0.14 g Au/t cutoff for oxide mineralization and a 1.0 g Au/t cutoff for sulphide mineralization. Weighted averaging has been used to calculate all reported intervals. True widths are estimated at 70-90% of drilled thicknesses. Drill holes presented in this table have a gold equivalent gram-meter product greater than 10.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gold Standard Ventures Provides Dark Star Exploration Update 41.2 meters of 3.06 g Au/t sulphide mineralization intersected directly below Dark Star North pit boundary VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (TSX: GSV) (“Gold …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arcadis energy transition report: radical transformation of energy sector needed to reach net zero in time to prevent major global ...
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
HUTCHMED Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for Amdizalisib (HMPL-689) for ...
Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her ...
Nouveau Monde Joins Marketplace & Industry at The Battery Show – North America's largest advanced ...
Ahold Delhaize announces that Albert Heijn completes acquisition of DEEN and starts converting ...
Victoria Gold – Record Setting Gold Production and Corporate Update
Yamana Gold Reports Positive Initial Exploration Drill Results at Wasamac; Provides an Update on ...
Novian advances with ambitious technology projects
Dolby Teams up with The Weeknd to Explore How He Creates Worlds with Music
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...