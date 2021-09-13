Gold Standard Ventures Provides Dark Star Exploration Update

(https://goldstandardv.com/site/assets/files/5833/dark_star_north.pdf)

Key Highlights:

Drill holes DR21-14 and DR21-15 were completed at Dark Star North to support conversion of certain Inferred resources to Measured and Indicated resources for inclusion in the mine plan.

Drill hole DR21-15 intersected an interval of 41.2 meters of 3.06 g Au/t sulphide mineralization directly below the oxide pit boundary.

Jason Attew, President and CEO, commented, “Dark Star drilling was focused on development holes for 2021 and the drill program accomplished the desired objectives. The two deeper drill holes at Dark Star North both intersected mineralization below the pre-feasibility study pit boundary, highlighting the exploration potential at depth at Dark Star.”

Development Highlights:

Drill holes DR21-11, DR21-12, and DR21-17 through DR21-20 were completed at Dark Star Main as in-fill drill holes and intersected ore grade mineralization similar to holes previously drilled at Dark Star Main and indicate that the ore body is still open to the south.

Drill holes DR21-01 through DR21-09 were completed on a zone of gravels east of the Dark Star Main deposit. The gold grades intersected represent an eroded portion of the Dark Star Main deposit and are currently being evaluated for utilization / suitability as over-liner on the proposed heap leach pad.

Select Dark Star Drill Results:

Drill Hole Method Azimuth Incl. TD (m) Intercept (m) Thickness (m) Grade (g Au/t) DR21-11 RC -90 109.7 0-48.8 48.8 1.19 DR21-12 RC -90 109.7 10.7-68.6 57.9 0.74 DR21-14 RC -90 274.3 74.7-247.0 172.3 2.51 DR21-15 RC -90 304.8 86.9-295.7 208.8 1.02 including 254.6-295.7 41.2 3.06 DR21-17 RC -90 45.7 0-39.6 39.6 0.42 DR21-18 RC -90 91.4 0-76.2 76.2 0.68 DR21-19 RC -90 64.0 0-29.0 29.0 0.39 DR21-20 RC 270 -65 128.0 0-73.2 73.2 0.76

Note: Gold intervals reported in this table were calculated using a 0.14 g Au/t cutoff for oxide mineralization and a 1.0 g Au/t cutoff for sulphide mineralization. Weighted averaging has been used to calculate all reported intervals. True widths are estimated at 70-90% of drilled thicknesses. Drill holes presented in this table have a gold equivalent gram-meter product greater than 10.