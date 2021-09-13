checkAd

Aadi Bioscience Appoints Emma Reeve to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (“Aadi”) (Nasdaq: AADI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced the appointment of Emma Reeve to its Board of Directors as Audit Committee Chair. Ms. Reeve brings over 25 years of value creation in pharmaceutical, medical device and bio-pharma service companies and a successful track record of transitioning companies from private to public. She currently sits on the boards of PTC Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTCT) and privately-held Ribon Therapeutics and is Audit Committee Chair at both companies, and was recently appointed to the board of Editas Medicine (Nasdaq: EDIT). Most recently, Ms. Reeve was Chief Financial Officer of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, a development-stage oncology company, which went public in 2018 and raised over $600 million in public and private financings during her tenure. Ms. Reeve was a key member of the team that sold the company to MorphoSys AG for a total consideration of approximately $1.7 billion in 2021.

“We welcome Ms. Reeve to our Board at this pivotal time for Aadi as we are emerging post-IPO and transitioning to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company,” stated Caley Castelein, M.D., Aadi Board Chairman. “As Aadi prepares for the potential commercialization of its investigational candidate, nanoparticle albumin-bound mTOR inhibitor, FYARRO (sirolimus albumin-bound nanoparticles for injectable suspension, nab-sirolimus ABI-009) for PEComa, and advances its registrational trial in patients harboring TSC1 and TSC2 inactivating alterations, the addition of Emma’s expertise in transitioning and growing a newly public oncology company will be invaluable to Aadi and her appointment will complement our recently appointed Board.”

Ms. Reeve stated, “Aadi has executed an impressive debut to access the public markets and is facing an exciting inflection point with the upcoming November 26 target action date under PDUFA for FYARRO in PEComa as well as its pursuit of the tumor agnostic approach in TSC1 and TSC2 alterations. I am delighted to join its Board to maximize the Company’s opportunity to help patients with genetically-driven cancers during this important growth period for the organization. I look forward to collaborating with Aadi’s talented and driven team.”

