checkAd

Lantheus Announces Addition of PSMA PET Imaging Agent to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines for Prostate Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

Lantheus’ product, PYLARIFY (piflufolastat F18) injection, is the first and only commercially available and FDA-approved PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent for prostate cancer

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), an established leader and fully integrated provider committed to innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to find, fight and follow serious medical conditions, announced today that prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positron emission tomography (PET) imaging with piflufolastat F 18 has been included in recently updated National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines for prostate cancer. The NCCN Guidelines are widely recognized and used as the standard for clinical policy in oncology by clinicians and payors.

Lantheus’ product, PYLARIFY (piflufolastat F 18) injection, is a radioactive diagnostic agent indicated for PET imaging of PSMA positive lesions in men with prostate cancer: with suspected metastasis who are candidates for initial definitive therapy and/or with suspected recurrence based on elevated serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) level. PYLARIFY was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2021 and remains the first and only commercially available PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent for prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is the second most common form of cancer affecting men in the United States and an estimated one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetimes. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2021, almost 250,000 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed, and more than 30,000 men will die of the disease. Approximately 3.1 million men in the United States currently count themselves as prostate cancer survivors.1

“We are extremely pleased that the NCCN panel of prostate cancer experts, who are dedicated to high-quality, high-value, patient-centered cancer care, have added PSMA-targeted PET imaging with piflufolastat F 18 in unfavorable intermediate, high and very high risk as well as recurrent disease to the updated 2021 guidelines, for the management of prostate cancer,” said Bela Denes, MD, Vice President of Medical Affairs of Lantheus. “In addition to FDA approval, inclusion in the guidelines further validates PYLARIFY’s performance and utility and will raise awareness within the medical community and payors of the potential impact of this novel PSMA-targeted imaging agent in the care of men with prostate cancer.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lantheus Announces Addition of PSMA PET Imaging Agent to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines for Prostate Cancer Lantheus’ product, PYLARIFY (piflufolastat F18) injection, is the first and only commercially available and FDA-approved PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent for prostate cancerNORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lantheus …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arcadis energy transition report: radical transformation of energy sector needed to reach net zero in time to prevent major global ...
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
HUTCHMED Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for Amdizalisib (HMPL-689) for ...
Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her ...
Nouveau Monde Joins Marketplace & Industry at The Battery Show – North America's largest advanced ...
Ahold Delhaize announces that Albert Heijn completes acquisition of DEEN and starts converting ...
Victoria Gold – Record Setting Gold Production and Corporate Update
Yamana Gold Reports Positive Initial Exploration Drill Results at Wasamac; Provides an Update on ...
Novian advances with ambitious technology projects
Dolby Teams up with The Weeknd to Explore How He Creates Worlds with Music
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...