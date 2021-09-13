Lantheus Announces Addition of PSMA PET Imaging Agent to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines for Prostate Cancer

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), an established leader and fully integrated provider committed to innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to find, fight and follow serious medical conditions, announced today that prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positron emission tomography (PET) imaging with piflufolastat F 18 has been included in recently updated National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines for prostate cancer. The NCCN Guidelines are widely recognized and used as the standard for clinical policy in oncology by clinicians and payors.

Lantheus’ product, PYLARIFY (piflufolastat F 18) injection, is a radioactive diagnostic agent indicated for PET imaging of PSMA positive lesions in men with prostate cancer: with suspected metastasis who are candidates for initial definitive therapy and/or with suspected recurrence based on elevated serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) level. PYLARIFY was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2021 and remains the first and only commercially available PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent for prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is the second most common form of cancer affecting men in the United States and an estimated one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetimes. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2021, almost 250,000 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed, and more than 30,000 men will die of the disease. Approximately 3.1 million men in the United States currently count themselves as prostate cancer survivors.1

“We are extremely pleased that the NCCN panel of prostate cancer experts, who are dedicated to high-quality, high-value, patient-centered cancer care, have added PSMA-targeted PET imaging with piflufolastat F 18 in unfavorable intermediate, high and very high risk as well as recurrent disease to the updated 2021 guidelines, for the management of prostate cancer,” said Bela Denes, MD, Vice President of Medical Affairs of Lantheus. “In addition to FDA approval, inclusion in the guidelines further validates PYLARIFY’s performance and utility and will raise awareness within the medical community and payors of the potential impact of this novel PSMA-targeted imaging agent in the care of men with prostate cancer.”