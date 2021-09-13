checkAd

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Secures Purchase Renewal Agreement with Menards, Inc. for Packaged Mulch Products, Increasing Its Orders Over 50% for 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions, today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., was awarded a 2022 mulch packaging contract renewal from Menards, Inc., leading to a 50% increase over 2021’s agreement. The Company has been supplying Menards, Inc. since 2010, with the relationship growing stronger year over year. Menards, Inc.’s 2021 contract with the Company reflected a 25% order increase over 2020 and, now, the 2022 contract reflects more than a 50% increase over 2021.

Menards, Inc., is the third-largest home improvement chain in the U.S., operating 335 stores in 15 states (learn more).

“We are very proud and honored to be continuing our partnership with Menards and look forward to another great selling season in 2022,” acknowledged Paul Stolly, Mulch Manufacturing’s VP of sales.

SGTM’s CEO and Director Tony Raynor commented, “I am proud of our progress. It is thanks to our team sharing a mutual vision and passion for our leading mulch products and services that we enjoy these continuously growing relationships. You are only as strong as your team.”

View day-to-day operations and meet SGTM’s team by following the Company’s YouTube Channel.

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (“SGTM”), through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging and sales. The Company was established with the objective of providing a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has historically been disposed of in landfills, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation. The Company’s solutions are founded in sustainability based on vertically integrated operations that begin with collecting tree debris through its tree services division and collection sites and then, through its processing division, recycling and using that tree debris as a feedstock that is manufactured into a variety of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products that are packaged and sold to landscapers, installers and garden centers. The Company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial clients.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. (“MMI”) is the largest provider of cypress mulch in the country and continues to provide its quality products to the lawn and landscape industry. To learn more please visit: https://mulchmfg.com

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, listing on the CSE, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions, are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any matter whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company’s revenues, financial condition or stock price.

Company Contact:
Anthony Raynor
CEO & Director
407.886.8733 Office

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Secures Purchase Renewal Agreement with Menards, Inc. for Packaged Mulch Products, Increasing Its Orders Over 50% for 2022 ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions, today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arcadis energy transition report: radical transformation of energy sector needed to reach net zero in time to prevent major global ...
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
HUTCHMED Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for Amdizalisib (HMPL-689) for ...
Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her ...
Nouveau Monde Joins Marketplace & Industry at The Battery Show – North America's largest advanced ...
Ahold Delhaize announces that Albert Heijn completes acquisition of DEEN and starts converting ...
Victoria Gold – Record Setting Gold Production and Corporate Update
Yamana Gold Reports Positive Initial Exploration Drill Results at Wasamac; Provides an Update on ...
Novian advances with ambitious technology projects
Dolby Teams up with The Weeknd to Explore How He Creates Worlds with Music
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...