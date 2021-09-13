Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Secures Purchase Renewal Agreement with Menards, Inc. for Packaged Mulch Products, Increasing Its Orders Over 50% for 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions, today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., was awarded a 2022 mulch packaging contract renewal from Menards, Inc., leading to a 50% increase over 2021’s agreement. The Company has been supplying Menards, Inc. since 2010, with the relationship growing stronger year over year. Menards, Inc.’s 2021 contract with the Company reflected a 25% order increase over 2020 and, now, the 2022 contract reflects more than a 50% increase over 2021.

“We are very proud and honored to be continuing our partnership with Menards and look forward to another great selling season in 2022,” acknowledged Paul Stolly, Mulch Manufacturing’s VP of sales.

SGTM’s CEO and Director Tony Raynor commented, “I am proud of our progress. It is thanks to our team sharing a mutual vision and passion for our leading mulch products and services that we enjoy these continuously growing relationships. You are only as strong as your team.”

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (“SGTM”), through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging and sales. The Company was established with the objective of providing a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has historically been disposed of in landfills, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation. The Company’s solutions are founded in sustainability based on vertically integrated operations that begin with collecting tree debris through its tree services division and collection sites and then, through its processing division, recycling and using that tree debris as a feedstock that is manufactured into a variety of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products that are packaged and sold to landscapers, installers and garden centers. The Company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial clients.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. (“MMI”) is the largest provider of cypress mulch in the country and continues to provide its quality products to the lawn and landscape industry. To learn more please visit: https://mulchmfg.com

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, listing on the CSE, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions, are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any matter whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company’s revenues, financial condition or stock price.

