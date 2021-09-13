Biotricity Announces Closing of Exercise of Underwriter's Option to Purchase Additional Common Stock

Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock Resulted in Total Gross Proceeds of $16 MillionREDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today …

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced that the underwriter of its previously announced underwritten public offering which closed on August 30, 2021, has partially exercised its option to purchase additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commission. After giving effect to the sale of an aggregate of 382,331 additional shares pursuant to the exercise of the option, the total number of shares of common stock sold by the Company in the offering increased to 5,382,331 for total gross proceeds of approximately $16 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The partial exercise of the option will be the final exercise by the underwriter of the option.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

This offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-255544) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2021 and declared effective on May 4, 2021. The shares were offered by Biotricity only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of an effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC at: 430 Park Avenue 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email at placements@hcwco.com, or by telephone at (646) 975-6996.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic products for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.