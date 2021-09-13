SYNOVA Announces Grand Opening of its New US Headquarters (PHOTO)

TOTOWA, NJ, USA (ots) - SYNOVA S.A., the world leader in Laser MicroJet®cutting,

announces the official opening of its new 6,100 square foot, state-of-the-art

facility in Totowa, New Jersey. The new US technology center will support

operations throughout North and South America with the latest Synova CNC

machines incorporating its advanced water jet laser cutting technology.



"Coming on the heels of record-setting sales in 2021, our new facility will play

a pivotal role in 2022 and beyond, providing greater flexibility in

demonstrating micro-machining technology to customers involved in the

semiconductor industry, high-accuracy medical machining, diamond toolmaking,

diamond manufacturing and aeroengine parts manufacturing," says Jacques Coderre,

US Business Manager.







equipment, it's also a research and development center where our customers can

collaborate with Synova engineers to demonstrate laser cutting technology," says

Dr. Bernold Richerzhagen, Synova Founder and CEO. "The new facility will feature

both 5-axis and 3-axis systems that will be used for machine demos, application

development work, customer training and contract machining.



The new Synova USA technical center is conveniently located in Northern New

Jersey, just 20 miles away from downtown New York City and 30 minutes away from

Newark Liberty International airport.



About Synova



Synova S.A., headquartered in Duillier, Switzerland, manufactures advanced laser

cutting systems that incorporate its proprietary water jet guided laser

technology (Laser MicroJet®) in a true industrial CNC platform. Customers

benefit from significant yield and improved cutting quality as well as enhanced

capabilities for precision machining a wide range of materials. For more

information, visit our website at http://www.synova.ch .



Contact:



Synova USA, Inc (MMC)

60 Commerce Way

Totowa, NJ 07512

USA

+ 1 (510) 396 5664

mailto:jacques.coderre@synova-usa.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/102935/5018666

OTS: Synova S.A.





"Our new micro-machining center (MMC) is not only a place to showcase ourequipment, it's also a research and development center where our customers cancollaborate with Synova engineers to demonstrate laser cutting technology," saysDr. Bernold Richerzhagen, Synova Founder and CEO. "The new facility will featureboth 5-axis and 3-axis systems that will be used for machine demos, applicationdevelopment work, customer training and contract machining.The new Synova USA technical center is conveniently located in Northern NewJersey, just 20 miles away from downtown New York City and 30 minutes away fromNewark Liberty International airport.About SynovaSynova S.A., headquartered in Duillier, Switzerland, manufactures advanced lasercutting systems that incorporate its proprietary water jet guided lasertechnology (Laser MicroJet®) in a true industrial CNC platform. Customersbenefit from significant yield and improved cutting quality as well as enhancedcapabilities for precision machining a wide range of materials. For moreinformation, visit our website at http://www.synova.ch .Contact:Synova USA, Inc (MMC)60 Commerce WayTotowa, NJ 07512USA+ 1 (510) 396 5664mailto:jacques.coderre@synova-usa.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/102935/5018666OTS: Synova S.A.