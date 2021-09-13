checkAd

Clarity Gold mobilisiert Crew in das Projekt Empirical

Vancouver, BC – September 13, 2021, Clarity Gold Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to announce a crew has been mobilized to carry out an exploration program (the “Program”) at the Company’s Empirical Project located in southern British Columbia.

 

The Company has mobilized a crew to the Empirical project to conduct additional grassroots exploration work, focusing on historic areas of known alteration and mineralization to satisfy work requirements for claims renewals and the original Option Agreement to earn 100% of the Empirical Project. This year’s program will be an approximately 10-day field program comprised of mapping, prospecting and channel sampling.

 

About the Empirical Project

The Company’s gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry project, the Empirical Project, is located 12 km south of Lillooet, British Columbia, and covers 10,518 ha. The Empirical Project is situated in the Cordilleran Continental Arc which hosts 26 significant porphyry deposits, including Imperial Metal Corporation’s historic Huckleberry Mine and Noranda’s historic Babine Porphyry camp.

 

Between 1981 – 1986, six out of fifteen diamond drill holes intersected gold mineralization, including hole DD81-4 which assayed 3.67 g/t gold over 21 m from 36m. Previous exploration focused on molybdenite without an understanding or aim of targeting a larger porphyry system. For more information on the Empirical Project, please see the Company’s National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) Technical Report on the Empirical Project filed on SEDAR on March 24, 2020.

 

There are multiple copper showings in the Southeast portion of the project, including the Rickhill Showing where six surface rock samples collected in 1959 averaged 0.95% copper over 12.9 meters (Minfile 092INW022). Elevated copper in soil samples indicate that this zone of copper mineralization may be extended up to a total of 30 m (Skerl, 1959). In 1970, 538 soils were collected with copper intensities ranging between 6 ppm to 212 ppm (Assessment report 02530).

 

Historic work in the Southwest identified two molybdenum showings namely, the Molybdenite Lake and Fyp showings where historic samples taken from quartz veins have assayed up to 0.32% molybdenum and 0.35 g/t gold (Nelson, J. (1985-10-01): B.C. Gold Reconnaissance 1985 - Lillooet Project - Final Report; Assessment Report 30875; Minfile 092ISW109, 092ISW110). Previous work has focused on the area’s molybdenum potential, with minimal exploration for gold and only coincidental evaluation of the copper potential.

