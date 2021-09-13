cbdMD Signs 2021 CrossFit Champion Justin Medeiros and Two-Time CrossFit Champion Annie Thorisdottir to Category Exclusive Partnerships

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA), one of the leading, most highly trusted and recognized CBD companies, announced partnerships with four major CrossFit athletes in a bid to expand the company’s substantial footprint in the global fitness landscape. The athlete signings come on the heels of cbdMD’s successful activation as the Official CBD Partner of the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin in July.

2021 CrossFit Games Champion, Justin Medeiros (Photo: Business Wire)

The signings include 2021 CrossFit Games champion Justin Medeiros and Annie Thorisdottir, the first women’s back-to-back champion (2011, 2012). The group also includes seven-time CrossFit Games qualifier and 2019 second-place finisher Noah Ohlsen, and Brent Fikowski, who qualified seven times and earned third place in 2021. According to the leading market research firm, Brightfield Group, nearly 20% of all CBD users consider themselves “fitness fanatics” and regularly focus on working out as a way to support their mental and physical health.

“I was personally inspired by the athletes on Team cbdMD. I’m excited to do my part to help CrossFit athletes, and people in all sports and fitness arenas, better understand how cbdMD can support them in all things they do to get fit and stay healthy,” said 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games champion, Justin Medeiros.

“cbdMD has unequivocally built a ‘brand of champions,’ signing the best athletes in the world within numerous categories representing cbdMD’s superlative products. The addition of the CrossFit Games’ World Champions Justin Medeiros and Annie Thorisdottir, along with powerhouse competitors Brent Fikowski and Noah Ohlsen, further cements the brand’s dominance within athletics. Their global footprint and endorsement of cbdMD will vastly help elevate the use, benefits, and education of CBD in the CrossFit community,” said Hans Molenkamp, Executive Vice President of Sports Marketing at cbdMD, Inc.

As brand ambassadors, the cadre of athletes will reach over three million followers on Instagram alone, extending cbdMD’s market penetration into CrossFit’s worldwide ecosystem of 15,000 affiliated gyms across 120 countries with four million members.

“These incredible athletes are the perfect examples of what people can achieve when they commit to a lifestyle that centers around health and fitness. They made the choice to push past barriers and obstacles to become something greater. They are all professional athletes in their own right. As a brand, cbdMD encourages this kind of dedication, and the products we offer are custom-built to help people from all walks of life reach their goals, no matter what they want to achieve. As ambassadors for cbdMD, these athletes will help inspire millions to rise above personal obstacles to enjoy a higher quality, more fulfilling life,” said Martin A. Sumichrast, Chairman & Co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc.