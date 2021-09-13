checkAd

AEye Announces Election of Public Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), the global leader in adaptive, high-performance LiDAR solutions, today announced the election of its board of directors. Board members are Carol DiBattiste, Timothy J. Dunn, Professor Dr. Bernd Gottschalk, Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann, company executives Blair LaCorte, CEO, and Luis Dussan, founder and CTO, and Wen Hsieh of Kleiner Perkins. Carol DiBattiste is chair of the board, Timothy J. Dunn is chair of the Audit Committee, Professor Dr. Bernd Gottschalk is chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann is chair of the Compensation Committee.

“AEye continues to attract exceptional talent and valuable public company experience to our executive team and board,” said Blair LaCorte, CEO of AEye. “AEye’s groundbreaking adaptive LiDAR system, together with our highly effective partner go-to-market strategy have allowed us to strongly position the company for the next level of growth, and to drive the future of safe autonomy.”

These board appointments follow recent additions to AEye’s executive team and the expansion of AEye’s global sales footprint as the company moves into volume production. The expansion includes the opening of AEye’s office in Japan, the appointment of Eisuke Miura as Country Manager for Japan, the addition of Global Head of ADAS Bernd Reichert, and the hiring of North American Vice President of ADAS Jay Hohauser.

New Board Members

Carol DiBattiste joins as board chair. She is an experienced public and private company senior executive, with a background in heavily regulated markets and government agencies. She currently serves as the Chief Legal & Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary of QOMPLX, and formerly served as chief legal and compliance officer and corporate secretary for NASDAQ-listed Comscore. She has served in senior leadership positions in five publicly traded companies.

In addition, Carol has served in senior leadership positions as Under Secretary of the United States Air Force; Deputy Administrator of the TSA; Executive in Charge/Vice Chair, Board of Veterans Appeals (VA); and Director of the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys (DOJ). She is also Directorship Certified by the National Association of Corporate Directors.

Timothy J. Dunn joins as chair of the Audit Committee. He is an experienced leader in public company financial management and is currently a senior advisor, and formerly an operating partner, for TPG, a private equity firm in San Francisco. Previously, he was CFO of Hotwire.com, CFO for the Gap Division of Gap, Inc., and held a number of senior management positions during his 12-year tenure with PepsiCo, Inc. Prior to PepsiCo, he was with Price Waterhouse & Co., and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) in the State of California. Tim has served on private and public company boards, including chair of the audit committee for two TPG portfolio companies – Ellucian and Vertafore.

Seite 1 von 5
AEye Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: AEye Inc - LiDAR-Sensor-Spezialist aus Kalifornien
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AEye Announces Election of Public Board of Directors AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), the global leader in adaptive, high-performance LiDAR solutions, today announced the election of its board of directors. Board members are Carol DiBattiste, Timothy J. Dunn, Professor Dr. Bernd Gottschalk, Dr. Karl-Thomas …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
Kansas City Southern Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors ...
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
Logitech Expands Its Touch Screen Controller Solutions Inside and Outside the Meeting Room
Trane Technologies to Acquire Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Temperature Control for ...
bunq Partners With Paysafe to Enable Cash Deposits for Digital Banking
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21AEye Welcomes Automotive OEM Sales Veteran Jay Hohauser as VP of ADAS, North America
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21AEye to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21AEye Partners with Benchmark for Manufacturing of Optical Module for Its Next-Gen Adaptive LiDAR Sensors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten