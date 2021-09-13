AEye Announces Election of Public Board of Directors

“AEye continues to attract exceptional talent and valuable public company experience to our executive team and board,” said Blair LaCorte, CEO of AEye. “AEye’s groundbreaking adaptive LiDAR system, together with our highly effective partner go-to-market strategy have allowed us to strongly position the company for the next level of growth, and to drive the future of safe autonomy.”

AEye, Inc . (NASDAQ: LIDR), the global leader in adaptive, high-performance LiDAR solutions, today announced the election of its board of directors. Board members are Carol DiBattiste, Timothy J. Dunn, Professor Dr. Bernd Gottschalk, Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann, company executives Blair LaCorte, CEO, and Luis Dussan, founder and CTO, and Wen Hsieh of Kleiner Perkins. Carol DiBattiste is chair of the board, Timothy J. Dunn is chair of the Audit Committee, Professor Dr. Bernd Gottschalk is chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and Dr. Karl-Thomas Neumann is chair of the Compensation Committee.

These board appointments follow recent additions to AEye’s executive team and the expansion of AEye’s global sales footprint as the company moves into volume production. The expansion includes the opening of AEye’s office in Japan, the appointment of Eisuke Miura as Country Manager for Japan, the addition of Global Head of ADAS Bernd Reichert, and the hiring of North American Vice President of ADAS Jay Hohauser.

New Board Members

Carol DiBattiste joins as board chair. She is an experienced public and private company senior executive, with a background in heavily regulated markets and government agencies. She currently serves as the Chief Legal & Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary of QOMPLX, and formerly served as chief legal and compliance officer and corporate secretary for NASDAQ-listed Comscore. She has served in senior leadership positions in five publicly traded companies.

In addition, Carol has served in senior leadership positions as Under Secretary of the United States Air Force; Deputy Administrator of the TSA; Executive in Charge/Vice Chair, Board of Veterans Appeals (VA); and Director of the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys (DOJ). She is also Directorship Certified by the National Association of Corporate Directors.

Timothy J. Dunn joins as chair of the Audit Committee. He is an experienced leader in public company financial management and is currently a senior advisor, and formerly an operating partner, for TPG, a private equity firm in San Francisco. Previously, he was CFO of Hotwire.com, CFO for the Gap Division of Gap, Inc., and held a number of senior management positions during his 12-year tenure with PepsiCo, Inc. Prior to PepsiCo, he was with Price Waterhouse & Co., and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) in the State of California. Tim has served on private and public company boards, including chair of the audit committee for two TPG portfolio companies – Ellucian and Vertafore.