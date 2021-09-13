Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones Recommend That Tremont Mortgage Trust Shareholders Vote “FOR” the Proposed Merger With RMR Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) today announced that, on September 10, 2021, three proxy advisory firms that advise institutional investors, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., or ISS, Glass Lewis & Co., LLC, or Glass Lewis, and Egan-Jones Proxy Services, or Egan-Jones, have all recommended that shareholders vote “FOR” the previously-announced merger of TRMT with and into RMR Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: RMRM) at the special meeting of TRMT shareholders to be held on September 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. In recommending that TRMT shareholders vote “FOR” the merger, the proxy advisory firms endorsed the strategic, corporate governance and financial merits of the transaction. In separate reports, ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones also recommended that RMRM shareholders vote “FOR” the issuance of RMRM common shares in the merger.

The special meeting of shareholders of Tremont Mortgage Trust is scheduled for September 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders who have not yet voted are encouraged to vote their shares promptly without further delay and without waiting until the final moments of the solicitation in order to ensure all votes are counted in advance of the special meeting. Internet and telephone voting options are available by following the instructions on the proxy cards or voting instruction forms previously sent to shareholders of record as of July 17, 2021.

If shareholders have questions or require assistance voting their shares, they should contact D.F. King & Co., Inc. at (866) 796-1292 or via email at TRMT@dfking.com. Banks and brokers may call (212) 269-5550 for assistance.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. TRMT is managed by an affiliate of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR). Substantially all of RMR’s business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, which is an alternative asset management company with $32 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about TRMT, please visit www.trmtreit.com.