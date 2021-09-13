Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones Recommend that RMR Mortgage Trust Shareholders Vote “FOR” the Issuance of Shares in Merger with Tremont Mortgage Trust

RMR Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: RMRM) today announced that, on September 10, 2021, three proxy advisory firms that advise institutional investors, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., or ISS, Glass Lewis & Co., LLC, or Glass Lewis, and Egan-Jones Proxy Services, or Egan-Jones, have all recommended that clients of RMRM vote “FOR” the issuance of shares, or the RMRM Share Issuance Proposal, in connection with the previously-announced merger of RMR Mortgage Trust and Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) at the special meeting of shareholders of RMRM to be held on September 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. In recommending that RMRM shareholders vote “FOR” the RMRM Share Issuance Proposal, the proxy advisory firms endorsed the strategic, corporate governance and financial merits of the merger. In separate reports, ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones also recommended that TRMT shareholders vote “FOR” the merger.

The special meeting of shareholders of RMRM is scheduled for September 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders who have not yet voted are encouraged to vote their shares promptly without further delay and without waiting until the final moments of the solicitation in order to ensure all votes are counted in advance of the special meeting. Internet and telephone voting options are available by following the instructions on the proxy cards or voting instruction forms previously sent to shareholders of record as of July 17, 2021.

If shareholders have questions or require assistance voting their shares, they should contact D.F. King & Co., Inc. at (800) 761-6521 or via email at RMRM@dfking.com. Banks and brokers may call (212) 269-5550 for assistance.

RMR Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: RMRM) is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. RMRM is managed by an affiliate of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR). Substantially all of RMR’s business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, which is an alternative asset management company with $32 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about RMRM, please visit www.rmrmortgagetrust.com.