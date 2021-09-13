checkAd

Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones Recommend that RMR Mortgage Trust Shareholders Vote “FOR” the Issuance of Shares in Merger with Tremont Mortgage Trust

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

RMR Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: RMRM) today announced that, on September 10, 2021, three proxy advisory firms that advise institutional investors, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., or ISS, Glass Lewis & Co., LLC, or Glass Lewis, and Egan-Jones Proxy Services, or Egan-Jones, have all recommended that clients of RMRM vote “FOR” the issuance of shares, or the RMRM Share Issuance Proposal, in connection with the previously-announced merger of RMR Mortgage Trust and Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) at the special meeting of shareholders of RMRM to be held on September 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. In recommending that RMRM shareholders vote “FOR” the RMRM Share Issuance Proposal, the proxy advisory firms endorsed the strategic, corporate governance and financial merits of the merger. In separate reports, ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones also recommended that TRMT shareholders vote “FOR” the merger.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT – PLEASE VOTE TODAY

The special meeting of shareholders of RMRM is scheduled for September 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders who have not yet voted are encouraged to vote their shares promptly without further delay and without waiting until the final moments of the solicitation in order to ensure all votes are counted in advance of the special meeting. Internet and telephone voting options are available by following the instructions on the proxy cards or voting instruction forms previously sent to shareholders of record as of July 17, 2021.

If shareholders have questions or require assistance voting their shares, they should contact D.F. King & Co., Inc. at (800) 761-6521 or via email at RMRM@dfking.com. Banks and brokers may call (212) 269-5550 for assistance.

RMR Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: RMRM) is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. RMRM is managed by an affiliate of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR). Substantially all of RMR’s business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, which is an alternative asset management company with $32 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about RMRM, please visit www.rmrmortgagetrust.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones Recommend that RMR Mortgage Trust Shareholders Vote “FOR” the Issuance of Shares in Merger with Tremont Mortgage Trust RMR Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: RMRM) today announced that, on September 10, 2021, three proxy advisory firms that advise institutional investors, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., or ISS, Glass Lewis & Co., LLC, or Glass Lewis, and Egan-Jones …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
Kansas City Southern Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors ...
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
Logitech Expands Its Touch Screen Controller Solutions Inside and Outside the Meeting Room
Trane Technologies to Acquire Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Temperature Control for ...
bunq Partners With Paysafe to Enable Cash Deposits for Digital Banking
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering