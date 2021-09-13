Dalrada Corporation Provides Update on Business Expansion

Dalrada’s Chairman and CEO, Brian Bonar, states, “Dalrada is committed to reinventing solutions to reduce emissions, provide just-in-time healthcare solutions, and technology services that meet the needs of today and the future. We are at the forefront of supporting the return to work, school, and life.”

Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO , “Dalrada”) would like to provide an update to elaborate on the previously announced statement within the Q3 2021 filing, “Dalrada Health continues to explore additional products and services within the immunization and personal protective equipment industry”. Effectively addressing the current needs of the healthcare industry, clean energy, and technology, Dalrada’s first quarter 2022 (Quarter ending September 30, 2021) gross revenues is currently on pace to surpass the past eight quarter’s combined gross revenues, subject to review and adjustments.

Dalrada continuously builds on its core practices of engineering, life sciences, and technology, while operating under the tenet of bringing innovative products and services to a complex new world. As consumers, businesses, and governments look for some type of normalcy, Dalrada’s subsidiaries are responding with alternative solutions that are affordable, available, accessible, and impactful.

About Dalrada (DFCO)

With perseverance, valor, dedication, and vision, Dalrada Corporation is dedicated to tackling worldwide challenges of today and tomorrow.

Dalrada is a global company that operates under the tenet of creating impactful innovations that matter for the world. The Company works continually to produce disruptive solutions that bridge the gap of accessibility and accelerate positive change for current and future generations.

Established in 1982, the Company has since grown its footprint to include the business divisions: Dalrada Health, Dalrada Precision, and Dalrada Technologies. Each of Dalrada’s subsidiaries actively produces affordable and accessible world-class solutions to global problems. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, the statements are forward-looking, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors and will be dependent upon a variety of factors including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

