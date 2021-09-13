checkAd

JFrog Acquires Upswift, Bringing Software Updates and Container Deployment for IoT Devices to Developers

JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company, today announced the acquisition of Upswift, the creators of connected device management software for developers. The combined companies aim to deliver the industry’s first complete development-to-device platform that bridges the gap between current IoT software silos and common DevOps processes, such as dependency scanning, CI/CD, artifact management, shifting left for application security, software distribution and more. This empowers developers to connect modern CI/CD and SecOps workflows to the world of connected devices, providing a complete process from software creation to full deployment on the device itself.

For customers, this acquisition means an actualization of digital transformation, delivering automation from development environments to the cloud and all the way to end devices.

“We are extremely excited about this acquisition on several levels – the technology, the people, and the market potential,” said Shlomi Ben Haim, Co-founder and CEO of JFrog. “Not only will we be able to connect the worlds of DevOps and IoT for the first time and make digital transformation real for developers, but we are also joining forces with an incredible team with a passion for innovation and infinite scale. This is another big leap towards our Liquid Software vision of becoming the company that powers the world’s software updates, amplifying our product roadmap and opening new market opportunities.”

Managing fleets of devices and edge applications remotely - including over-the-air (OTA) updates, security, monitoring, controlling and more - has quickly become unwieldy for most companies. Forecasts suggest around 24 billion IoT devices will be in use around the world by 2026, creating a management, security and software update market for connected devices worth nearly $16 billion.1 As the sophistication and complexity of both commercial and consumer devices increases, having a fast, reliable, secure way to monitor and update connected devices from a cloud-based DevOps platform is imperative.

“Most edge and IoT device software update solutions are homegrown, specialized and siloed from modern CI/CD and the DevOps software development lifecycle,” said Yoav Landman, Co-founder and CTO of JFrog. “At the same time, most of today’s DevOps solutions are not built to deliver and deploy software updates to distributed edge and IoT environments, nor manage them on an ongoing basis. Upswift provides a developer-focused device management and software update technology that easily integrates with current DevOps automation workflows and developer ecosystems, allowing continuous delivery to devices to happen naturally.”

Wertpapier


