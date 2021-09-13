 Ortelius Sends Letter to Fellow Stockholders Regarding Alternatives to Capital Senior Living’s Proposed Transactions with Conversant Capital

Ortelius Advisors, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Ortelius” or “we”) today sent the below letter to stockholders of Capital Senior Living Corporation (“Capital Senior Living” or the “Company”) regarding its strong opposition to the Company’s proposed transactions (the “Proposed Transactions”) with Conversant Capital LLC (together with its affiliates, “Conversant”). We urge Capital Senior Living’s stockholders to vote AGAINST the Proposed Transactions recommended by the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the upcoming meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) on October 12, 2021. Learn more at www.SaveCSU.com .

Fellow Stockholder,

Ortelius, as one of the largest stockholders of Capital Senior Living with holdings equal to approximately 12.7% of the Company’s outstanding common stock, believes that our interests are firmly aligned with yours.

Unfortunately, Capital Senior Living’s Board – which holds minimal stock – has led your Company into a series of costly, dilutive and poorly-structured Proposed Transactions that effectively hand control of the business to Conversant at a material discount. The Proposed Transactions provide Conversant with expensive preferred stock and governance rights that would establish perverse disincentives for current stockholders considering participation in the presently contemplated equity rights offering. We encourage you to visit www.SaveCSU.com to review our prior public communications, which copiously detail the Proposed Transactions’ onerous terms and spotlight the Board’s flawed process for assessing the Company’s capital needs and financing options.

The silver lining is that you have the ability to reject the Proposed Transactions and help prevent a de facto fire sale of the business to Conversant at the upcoming Special Meeting on October 12, 2021. We urge you to vote AGAINST the Company’s proposals at the Special Meeting in order to protect the value of your investment and position the Board to assess other potential financing options.

IF STOCKHOLDERS VOTE DOWN THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS, WE BELIEVE THE COMPANY WILL BE ABLE TO READILY ACCESS MORE AFFORDABLE CAPITAL

We encourage you to see through the Board’s claim that the Proposed Transactions are “the only viable path forward.”1 Ortelius believes that there are more affordable and equitable financing options that would better serve the interests of the Company and its stockholders. Please take note of the following: