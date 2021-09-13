checkAd

 Ortelius Sends Letter to Fellow Stockholders Regarding Alternatives to Capital Senior Living’s Proposed Transactions with Conversant Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

Ortelius Advisors, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Ortelius” or “we”) today sent the below letter to stockholders of Capital Senior Living Corporation (“Capital Senior Living” or the “Company”) regarding its strong opposition to the Company’s proposed transactions (the “Proposed Transactions”) with Conversant Capital LLC (together with its affiliates, “Conversant”). We urge Capital Senior Living’s stockholders to vote AGAINST the Proposed Transactions recommended by the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the upcoming meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) on October 12, 2021. Learn more at www.SaveCSU.com.

***

Fellow Stockholder,

Ortelius, as one of the largest stockholders of Capital Senior Living with holdings equal to approximately 12.7% of the Company’s outstanding common stock, believes that our interests are firmly aligned with yours.

Unfortunately, Capital Senior Living’s Board – which holds minimal stock – has led your Company into a series of costly, dilutive and poorly-structured Proposed Transactions that effectively hand control of the business to Conversant at a material discount. The Proposed Transactions provide Conversant with expensive preferred stock and governance rights that would establish perverse disincentives for current stockholders considering participation in the presently contemplated equity rights offering. We encourage you to visit www.SaveCSU.com to review our prior public communications, which copiously detail the Proposed Transactions’ onerous terms and spotlight the Board’s flawed process for assessing the Company’s capital needs and financing options.

The silver lining is that you have the ability to reject the Proposed Transactions and help prevent a de facto fire sale of the business to Conversant at the upcoming Special Meeting on October 12, 2021. We urge you to vote AGAINST the Company’s proposals at the Special Meeting in order to protect the value of your investment and position the Board to assess other potential financing options.

IF STOCKHOLDERS VOTE DOWN THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS, WE BELIEVE THE COMPANY WILL BE ABLE TO READILY ACCESS MORE AFFORDABLE CAPITAL

We encourage you to see through the Board’s claim that the Proposed Transactions are “the only viable path forward.”1 Ortelius believes that there are more affordable and equitable financing options that would better serve the interests of the Company and its stockholders. Please take note of the following:

Seite 1 von 3
Capital Senior Living Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

 Ortelius Sends Letter to Fellow Stockholders Regarding Alternatives to Capital Senior Living’s Proposed Transactions with Conversant Capital Ortelius Advisors, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Ortelius” or “we”) today sent the below letter to stockholders of Capital Senior Living Corporation (“Capital Senior Living” or the “Company”) regarding its strong opposition to the Company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
Kansas City Southern Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors ...
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
Logitech Expands Its Touch Screen Controller Solutions Inside and Outside the Meeting Room
Trane Technologies to Acquire Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Temperature Control for ...
bunq Partners With Paysafe to Enable Cash Deposits for Digital Banking
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.09.21Capital Senior Living Announces Commencement of Rights Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Capital Senior Living Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Issues Letter to Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Capital Senior Living Announces Key Dates for Rights Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Ortelius Issues Open Letter to Stockholders of Capital Senior Living Corporation Regarding Upcoming Special Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Capital Senior Living Regains Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Standards
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Ortelius Files Preliminary Proxy Statement to Solicit Votes in Opposition to Capital Senior Living Corporation’s Highly-Dilutive Transactions With Conversant Capital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces Revision
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten