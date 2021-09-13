2seventy bio Announces Upcoming Investor Events

2seventy bio, the planned oncology spin-off of bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) announced today that it will host a series of investor events to share further detail on its research pipeline and strategy.

Session One: An Introduction to 2seventy’s Pipeline; focus on AML [DARIC33] and Next-Gen Multiple Myeloma Strategy September 21, 2021, 11:00am-12:00pm ET

An Introduction to 2seventy’s Pipeline; focus on AML [DARIC33] and Next-Gen Multiple Myeloma Strategy Session Two: Focus on bNHL [bbT369] and Solid Tumor Strategy September 22, 2021, 1:00-2:00pm ET

Focus on bNHL [bbT369] and Solid Tumor Strategy

To access the live webcasts and dial-in information for 2seventy bio's presentations, please visit the "Events & Presentations" page within the Investors & Media section of the bluebird bio website. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the bluebird bio website for 90 days following the events.

