Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSX-V: PMKR) (“Playmaker”), the digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, betting, media and technology, has selected Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) (“Genius Sports”) as the exclusive reseller of Playmaker brand Yardbarker’s digital advertising inventory to leading sportsbook and gaming brands. The partnership will immediately accelerate the relationships Playmaker and Yardbarker have with major bookmakers worldwide. Playmaker’s unique range of assets provide access to highly engaged audiences throughout the Americas.

Playmaker selects Genius Sports to supercharge Yardbarker's relationships with leading sportsbooks. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Yardbarker is a premier U.S. sports and entertainment media platform, attracting over four million unique users per month and generating more than nine million total sessions across its primarily NFL, NBA, MLB, College Sports, and NHL content offerings. “The Morning Bark,” Yardbarker’s daily email newsletter, reaches more than 360,000 subscribers daily with open rates in excess of 25%. Genius Sports has been granted rights to resell Yardbarker’s digital inventory with its global network of sportsbook partners. With more than a decade’s experience in media buying and unique dynamic creative services, Genius Sports delivers highly targeted marketing campaigns on behalf of sportsbooks, brands and more.

“Playmaker has a unique position in the global market through the range of assets we own, enabling us to communicate directly with audiences from the far north of Canada, right down to the southernmost tip of Argentina,” commented Jordan Gnat, Playmaker Founder and CEO. Added Ben Maggin, CEO of Yardbarker, “We chose Genius Sports because they are the right partner for Yardbarker. They have extensive reach with sports betting operators which we can now serve to the millions of sports and entertainment fans at Yardbarker and ‘The Morning Bark.’”

“Being selected as Yardbarker’s exclusive advertising reseller for sports betting demonstrates the unique value that our end-to-end digital agency service provides,” said Josh Linforth, MD – Media & Engagement at Genius Sports. “By combining our extensive understanding of programmatic media buying and the demands of the modern sports fan, we enable dynamic organizations like Yardbarker to maximize revenues from the rapidly expanding U.S. betting market.”