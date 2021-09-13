JOANN Announces Stock Repurchase Authorization

The authorization enables the Company to repurchase up to an aggregate of $20.0 million of the Company’s common stock through open-market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, including through accelerated share repurchases or pursuant to the terms of a Rule 10b5-1 plan, or other transactions. The actual number of shares repurchased will depend on timing, market conditions and other factors, and will be at management’s discretion. The Company is not obligated to make any purchases, and the program may be suspended or discontinued at any time. The authorization is active until March 9, 2022.

Wade Miquelon, JOANN’s President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “In keeping with our commitment to create shareholder value, this approval to repurchase shares will enable us to manage the dilutive effect of current and future stock-based awards. It also reflects the strength of our balance sheet and ongoing confidence in our ability to generate robust cash flow and business results.”

About JOANN

For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 853 stores across 49 states and robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

