UroGen Pharma Presents Data Showcasing Novel Clinical Data at 2021 American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN) today announced final data from two key trials, evaluating the safety and efficacy of investigational agent UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution in adult patients with low-grade intermediate risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (LG IR-NMIBC) and Jelmyto (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution in adult patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (LG-UTUC). The results were presented at the virtual 2021 American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting and published as a supplement to the September 10, 2021 issue of The Journal of Urology.

“RTGel, the proprietary technology at the core of Jelmyto and UGN-102, significantly increases dwell time and is the first major advancement in many years for the localized treatment of low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer and non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, where invasive surgery was considered the standard of care,” said Dr. Mark Schoenberg, Chief Medical Officer at UroGen. “These data support our objective of changing the way these types of cancers are treated, and further, we believe this success validates the broader platform both in low grade disease, with UGN-102, as well as our expansion into high grade disease and other tumor types.”