UroGen Pharma Presents Data Showcasing Novel Clinical Data at 2021 American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 14:00  |  47   |   |   

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN) today announced final data from two key trials, evaluating the safety and efficacy of investigational agent UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution in adult patients with low-grade intermediate risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (LG IR-NMIBC) and Jelmyto (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution in adult patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (LG-UTUC). The results were presented at the virtual 2021 American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting and published as a supplement to the September 10, 2021 issue of The Journal of Urology.

“RTGel, the proprietary technology at the core of Jelmyto and UGN-102, significantly increases dwell time and is the first major advancement in many years for the localized treatment of low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer and non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, where invasive surgery was considered the standard of care,” said Dr. Mark Schoenberg, Chief Medical Officer at UroGen. “These data support our objective of changing the way these types of cancers are treated, and further, we believe this success validates the broader platform both in low grade disease, with UGN-102, as well as our expansion into high grade disease and other tumor types.”

Phase 2b OPTIMA II

A podium presentation of the final OPTIMA II trial results [21-8601-Podium Presentation] showed that 65% (41/63) of patients receiving UGN-102 achieved a complete response (CR) three months after the start of therapy. In this subset of patients, 95% (39/41) of patients, 73% (30/41) of patients and 61% (25/41) of patients who were present for evaluation at each timepoint, remained disease free at six, nine and 12 months following treatment initiation, respectively. Thirteen patients had documented recurrences. The probability of durable response nine months after CR (12 months after treatment initiation) was estimated to be 73% by Kaplan-Meier analysis.

“Low-grade intermediate-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer is a recurrent disease, requiring repetitive transurethral surgeries,” said William C. Huang, M.D., FACS, Professor of Urology and Radiology and Vice Chair of Urology at NYU Langone Health and Principal Investigator of the OPTIMA II trial. “Having to endure repeated surgeries may lead to post-operative and long-term morbidity for this patient population. The final results from OPTIMA II, showing significant treatment response and sustained durability, indicate that UGN-102 may provide a non-surgical treatment option for these chronically relapsing patients.”

