Victory Capital Launches Alternative Investments Platform with Acquisition of New Energy Capital Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 14:00   

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today announced that its wholly owned operating subsidiary Victory Capital Management Inc. has reached a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of New Energy Capital Partners (“NEC”).

NEC will become Victory Capital’s 11th Investment Franchise and represents the Company’s first Franchise focusing exclusively on alternative investments. Founded in 2004 and based in Hanover, New Hampshire, NEC is a leading alternative asset management firm focused on debt and equity investments in clean energy infrastructure projects and companies. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021 and be immediately accretive to Victory Capital’s earnings.

David Brown, Chairman and CEO of Victory Capital, said, “Launching an alternative investment platform creates an additional path for future growth. The same principles that have led to success in our traditional asset management business will guide the strategy for this part of our business. This includes adding autonomous Investment Franchises, with excellent investment performance track records and managing strategies designed to add value to client portfolios. Our operating and distribution infrastructure will support these Investment Franchises to allow them to stay focused on managing assets and serving clients.

“NEC perfectly embodies all of the characteristics we seek, and we particularly like their specialization in clean and renewable energy, which is a fast-growing market segment.”

With four active private closed-end funds, NEC is invested across both debt and equity instruments and has a diverse investor base of limited partners representing a mix of institutional investors including endowments, foundations, insurance companies, pension plans, health systems, government entities and family offices. With a broadly diversified portfolio of projects, spanning multiple energy markets and geographic jurisdictions, NEC generates returns that are uncorrelated with commodity exposure and traditional energy investments. NEC’s investment process will be unchanged and allow for continued long-term investment excellence.

