Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I obtains shareholder approval and successfully concludes redemption period, paving the way for its business combination with HomeToGo 13.09.2021

Lakestar SPAC I obtains shareholder approval and successfully concludes redemption period, paving the way for its business combination with HomeToGo

Today, 100% of shareholders attending the EGM voted in favour of the business combination with HomeToGo

HomeToGo to receive approximately €250m of cash through business combination with Lakestar SPAC I and related PIPE placement due to very low redemption rate of 36.6% compared to recent U.S. SPAC transactions

This is a strong sign for the SPAC's sponsor and team as well as HomeToGo

Luxembourg, 13 September 2021 - Lakestar SPAC I SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LRS1) ("Lakestar SPAC I"), a publicly listed special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Dr. Klaus Hommels, Founder and Chairman of Lakestar Advisors, last Thursday (9 September 2021) successfully concluded the redemption period required in the context of its proposed business combination with HomeToGo GmbH ("HomeToGo"), a marketplace with the world's largest selection of alternative accommodation. Moreover, the business combination received unanimous support at today's EGM, with 100% of attending votes in favour.

Lakestar SPAC I achieved a redemption rate of 36.6%, an unusually low figure in comparison to recent U.S. SPAC transactions, and testament to the Lakestar SPAC I team and its sponsor, as well as to the confidence investors have in its joint future with HomeToGo. This success provides a cash amount of approximately €250m in the SPAC vehicle and the PIPE, permitting a significant cash injection into HomeToGo to fund its expansion plans.