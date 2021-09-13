checkAd

DGAP-News Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I obtains shareholder approval and successfully concludes redemption period, paving the way for its business combination with HomeToGo

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.09.2021, 14:18  |  55   |   |   

DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Mergers & Acquisitions
Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I obtains shareholder approval and successfully concludes redemption period, paving the way for its business combination with HomeToGo

13.09.2021 / 14:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Press Release

Lakestar SPAC I obtains shareholder approval and successfully concludes redemption period, paving the way for its business combination with HomeToGo

  • Today, 100% of shareholders attending the EGM voted in favour of the business combination with HomeToGo
  • HomeToGo to receive approximately €250m of cash through business combination with Lakestar SPAC I and related PIPE placement due to very low redemption rate of 36.6% compared to recent U.S. SPAC transactions
  • This is a strong sign for the SPAC's sponsor and team as well as HomeToGo

Luxembourg, 13 September 2021 - Lakestar SPAC I SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LRS1) ("Lakestar SPAC I"), a publicly listed special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Dr. Klaus Hommels, Founder and Chairman of Lakestar Advisors, last Thursday (9 September 2021) successfully concluded the redemption period required in the context of its proposed business combination with HomeToGo GmbH ("HomeToGo"), a marketplace with the world's largest selection of alternative accommodation. Moreover, the business combination received unanimous support at today's EGM, with 100% of attending votes in favour.

Lakestar SPAC I achieved a redemption rate of 36.6%, an unusually low figure in comparison to recent U.S. SPAC transactions, and testament to the Lakestar SPAC I team and its sponsor, as well as to the confidence investors have in its joint future with HomeToGo. This success provides a cash amount of approximately €250m in the SPAC vehicle and the PIPE, permitting a significant cash injection into HomeToGo to fund its expansion plans.

Seite 1 von 7
Lakestar SPAC I Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I obtains shareholder approval and successfully concludes redemption period, paving the way for its business combination with HomeToGo DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Mergers & Acquisitions Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I obtains shareholder approval and successfully concludes redemption period, paving the way for its business combination with HomeToGo …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Aus wallbe wird Compleo Connect
DGAP-Adhoc: Die 123fahrschule SE plant die Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen mit ...
EQS-Adhoc: Orell Füssli AG: Orell Füssli AG übernimmt Mehrheit an Technologieunternehmen Procivis AG
DGAP-News: Corestate-Tochter STAM Europe erwirbt weiteres Gebäude in Paris für den OPERA-Wohnimmobilienfonds
DGAP-Adhoc: Hellman & Friedman erhöht Angebotspreis auf EUR 460,00 je zooplus-Aktie in bar
DGAP-News: Hellman & Friedman decides to increase offer price of its voluntary tender offer for zooplus AG
DGAP-Adhoc: Hellman & Friedman increases offer price to EUR 460.00 per zooplus share in cash
DGAP-News: Hellman & Friedman entscheidet, Angebotspreis in freiwilligem Übernahmeangebot für zooplus AG zu ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG: Verlustmitteilung gemäß § 92 Abs. 1 AktG und Anpassung der Jahresprognose
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:18 UhrDGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die Einlösungsperiode erfolgreich und ebnet so den Weg für den Zusammenschluss mit HomeToGo
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Status of the proposed business combination - Fulfillment of minimum cash condition under the business combination agreement
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
07.09.21DGAP-DD: Lakestar SPAC I SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
03.09.21DGAP-DD: Lakestar SPAC I SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings