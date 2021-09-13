checkAd

iRhythm Technologies Names Quentin Blackford President and Chief Executive Officer

Accomplished MedTech Leader with Proven Track Record of Strategic, Operational and Financial Execution with High Growth Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) (“iRhythm”), a leading digital healthcare solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today announced that Quentin Blackford has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of iRhythm and a member of the Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective October 4, 2021.

Mr. Blackford is an accomplished industry leader, bringing more than 20 years of experience scaling premier innovative medical device and digital health companies, including most recently as Chief Operating Officer of Dexcom, Inc., a leader of diabetes care technology. In that role, he was responsible for global operations, corporate strategy and expansion into new markets, helping guide the company during a period of significant growth and transformation.

“Quentin is a world-class leader who has been at the center of growth and market expansion at multiple premier medtech companies,” commented Abhijit Talwalkar, Chairman of the iRhythm Board. “Quentin has a strong track record of engaging teams to instill excellence across global operations. He shares our commitment to innovation and appreciates the important role it has in improving lives. We are delighted to welcome him to iRhythm to drive our next phase of growth.”

“I am excited to be joining iRhythm as CEO,” said Mr. Blackford. “iRhythm’s business is built around innovative technology with differentiated capabilities that providers and patients value. This is a powerful platform for growth and I am looking forward to joining the iRhythm team to help capitalize on the company’s many opportunities."

Douglas Devine will continue to serve as the Interim Chief Executive Officer until Mr. Blackford joins the company on October 4th, 2021.

Mr. Talwalkar continued, “We are immensely grateful to Doug for his leadership and steady hand over these past weeks as interim CEO. His commitment to iRhythm and our stakeholders helped ensure a smooth transition period and continued progression on our operating plans. He is a valuable member of our executive management team.”

About Quentin Blackford
Mr. Blackford most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer of Dexcom, Inc.   In this role, Mr. Blackford was responsible for Dexcom’s global operations, strategic development and growth and entrance into new markets. He joined Dexcom as Chief Financial Officer in 2017.

