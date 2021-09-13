checkAd

DGAP-News Foresight to Present at the Benzinga Electric Vehicle Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.09.2021, 14:20  |  40   |   |   

DGAP-News: Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
Foresight to Present at the Benzinga Electric Vehicle Conference

13.09.2021 / 14:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, today announced that management will present at the Benzinga Electric Vehicle Conference on September 22, 2021 at 10:10 AM ET.

The virtual conference will include a live presentation followed by a Q&A session. Management will also be available for one-on-one virtual meetings with investors on September 22 and 23. To schedule a meeting, please contact Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com or Lou Teeluck at lteeluck@ms-ir.com.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both 'in-line-of-sight' vision systems and 'beyond-line-of-sight' accident-prevention solutions. Foresight's vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration, sensor fusion and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to diverse markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics. For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

Contact Details

Investor Relations contact: Miri Segal-Scharia, CEO, MS-IR LLC

+1 917-607-8654

msegal@ms-ir.com

Company Website

https://www.foresightauto.com/


News Source: News Direct

13.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
United States
ISIN: US3455231049
EQS News ID: 1232995

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1232995  13.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232995&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetForesight Autonomous Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Foresight to Present at the Benzinga Electric Vehicle Conference DGAP-News: Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. Foresight to Present at the Benzinga Electric Vehicle Conference 13.09.2021 / 14:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Aus wallbe wird Compleo Connect
DGAP-Adhoc: Die 123fahrschule SE plant die Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen mit ...
EQS-Adhoc: Orell Füssli AG: Orell Füssli AG übernimmt Mehrheit an Technologieunternehmen Procivis AG
DGAP-News: Corestate-Tochter STAM Europe erwirbt weiteres Gebäude in Paris für den OPERA-Wohnimmobilienfonds
DGAP-Adhoc: Hellman & Friedman erhöht Angebotspreis auf EUR 460,00 je zooplus-Aktie in bar
DGAP-News: Hellman & Friedman decides to increase offer price of its voluntary tender offer for zooplus AG
DGAP-Adhoc: Hellman & Friedman increases offer price to EUR 460.00 per zooplus share in cash
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG: Verlustmitteilung gemäß § 92 Abs. 1 AktG und Anpassung der Jahresprognose
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG prüft mögliche Integration von Geschäftstätigkeitsbereichen der Viromed Group
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.08.21DGAP-News: Foresight Begins Proof of Concept Project with a Leading Chinese Vehicle Manufacturer
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21DGAP-News: Foresight Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21DGAP-News: Foresight Successfully Completes First Milestone of POC Project With a Leading European Vehicle Manufacturer
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21DGAP-News: Foresight Enters Autonomous Drone Market with POC Project
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten