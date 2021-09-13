Lowell Smokes Now Available Exclusively at Ascend in Massachusetts

The launch brings Lowell Smokes to the Bay State, which has enjoyed recreational cannabis since 2018. The partnership between Lowell Farms Inc. and AWH follows a similar launch last month in Illinois which has been well received. The Illinois launch initiated in Ascend dispensaries and has subsequently expanded to dispensaries state-wide.

SALINAS, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF), a California-born innovator in cannabis cultivation and maker of the legendary brand Lowell Smokes, and multi-state, vertically-integrated cannabis operator Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (“AWH”) (CSE:AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH ) today announced that Lowell Smokes pre-rolls are now available in Massachusetts.

Lowell Smokes initially available at Ascend Friend Street in downtown Boston in advance of statewide launch later this fall

“Although we’ve only just begun, our partnership with AWH has already yielded incredible results in Illinois and we anticipate even greater success in Massachusetts, where recreational cannabis sales have topped $2 billion in less than three years since legalization,” says Lowell Farms Inc. Chairman of the Board George Allen. “It is a very exciting market with sophisticated cannabis consumers and newcomers alike and we couldn’t be more glad to be a part of it.”

Lowell Smokes is the most recognized product in the Lowell Farms Inc. portfolio of homegrown and licensed brands. The Massachusetts rollout began at Ascend’s flagship storefront at 272 Friend Street near TD Garden in the center of downtown Boston.

“We’re thrilled with the consumer response to Lowell Smokes in Illinois and expect to see similar excitement in Massachusetts,” said Abner Kurtin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AWH. “Our partnership with Lowell Farms has helped advance our goal of bringing the best selection of award-winning cannabis products to our customers and we’re proud to debut in one of the largest cannabis markets on the East Coast.”

Massachusetts consumers can now order Lowell Smokes products online at letsascend.com . For more information on Lowell Farms Inc. brands, please visit lowellfarms.com .

ABOUT LOWELL FARMS INC.

Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF) is a California-based vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting every step of the supply chain, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution. Lowell Farms grows artisan craft cannabis with a deep love and respect for the plant, and prides itself on using sustainable materials – from seed to sale – to produce an extensive portfolio of award-winning original and licensed brands, including Lowell Herb Co, Cypress Cannabis, MOON, and Kaizen Extracts, for licensed retailers statewide.