Applied UV Continues International Expansion with Airocide(R) Installation in South Korean Schools
Installations in nearly 100 school dedicated observation roomsAirocide® technology helps schools reopen safely and allow for the safe return to campusMOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" …
Installations in nearly 100 school dedicated observation rooms
Airocide® technology helps schools reopen safely and allow for the safe return to campus
MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that its Southeast Asia distributor has installed Airocide® units in nearly 100 schools that have created designated observation rooms where students are required to stay for a certain period prior to seeing a school nurse. With more than 18,000 K-12 facilities and close to 350 universities in South Korea, Applied UV expects that these installations will serve as a platform for the expansion of the Airocide® solution into additional areas located with school facilities to include nurses' rooms, cafeterias, kitchens, and classrooms at a time when face-to-face classes are fully allowed.
"These significant installations in South Korea follow on our recently announced awards of Airocide® units at schools located in Uruguay and Switzerland and illustrate the urgent challenges faced by schools globally as a result of COVID-19," said Q Saeed, CEO of Applied UV. "With the beginning of the new school year underway, administrators must try to balance education and safety as they navigate disparate reopening guidelines, data and community pressures. The Airocide® air pathogen control technology provides a clinically proven solution to help protect students and staff by destroying dangerous pathogens and allow for a safer return to campus."
Airocide® utilizes NASA optimized photocatalytic oxidation ("PCO") technology wherein air and any contaminants are drawn from the room into the Airocide® unit and channeled into the reaction chamber. UVC activates the proprietary photocatalyst embedded in the reaction chamber, beginning the photocatalytic process. In the reaction chamber, hydroxyl radicals and super-oxide ions are generated and oxidize every organic molecule that comes in contact. The reaction bed is designed to allow the surface-bound radicals nearly three hundred and sixty degrees of exposure for maximum likelihood of collisions with pathogens and other organic material. Millions of hydroxyl radicals converge, combining with the carbon atoms in pathogens (airborne bacteria, mold, fungi, mycotoxins, viruses, allergens) and VOCs, converting the organic material into a harmless vapor and clean, clear air.
