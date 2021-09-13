Applied UV Continues International Expansion with Airocide(R) Installation in South Korean Schools

Installations in nearly 100 school dedicated observation roomsAirocide® technology helps schools reopen safely and allow for the safe return to campusMOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" …

Installations in nearly 100 school dedicated observation roomsAirocide® technology helps schools reopen safely and allow for the safe return to campusMOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" …

Installations in nearly 100 school dedicated observation rooms

Airocide® technology helps schools reopen safely and allow for the safe return to campus MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that its Southeast Asia distributor has installed Airocide® units in nearly 100 schools that have created designated observation rooms where students are required to stay for a certain period prior to seeing a school nurse. With more than 18,000 K-12 facilities and close to 350 universities in South Korea, Applied UV expects that these installations will serve as a platform for the expansion of the Airocide® solution into additional areas located with school facilities to include nurses' rooms, cafeterias, kitchens, and classrooms at a time when face-to-face classes are fully allowed.