In Response to Exponential Growth, WithHealth Looks to Expand its Physician Network

The Precision telehealth company continues to expand its reach, offerings, and staff

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision concierge telehealth company for employers and their employees, is pleased to announce an expansion of its physician network. WithHealth's growth over the past few months has been significant, and with the impending launch of the WithHealth Precision Care Program, the company is hiring for a host of positions, including medical staff.

WithHealth's precision telehealth solution provides flexibility in an easy-to-use platform benefiting both physicians and patients. The Precision Care Program initially launches in California, Florida, Georgia and New York, and will ultimately become a nationwide offering. WithHealth's Workplace Safety, Sports Safety, and Production Safety offerings also continue to expand the company's client base.

In light of this exceptional growth and expansion, the company is asking physicians to recognize the advantages available to them while working remotely. WithHealth's "Rethink The Way You Work" campaign enumerates the benefits of working for a telehealth company, and asks physicians to consider how this work can improve access to care, personalization, and affordability. Statistically, telehealth is beneficial to both physicians and patients:

  • Workers report they are 35-40% more productive when working remotely.
  • 57% of remote workers are happier working from home.
  • 90% of patients report being very satisfied with their telehealth visits.
  • 65% of physicians report wanting more time to focus on their own health.

WithHealth Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy Salas Murphy, stated, "For many reasons and spurred on by Covid-19, telehealth makes a lot of sense for both physicians and patients. Technology innovation, specifically the embracement of mobility, has enabled telehealth and its advantages for the environment and personal flexibility. We are thrilled with our recent success in growing our physician network due to our stepped-up our efforts on physician recruiting in further building our telehealth network."

WithHealth, Inc. was founded in 2017 to deliver on the promise of precision care by dramatically changing the healthcare experience to improve employee health and employer outcomes. WithHealth ®, a telehealth company, makes health care affordable, proactive, accessible and preventative by utilizing genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, and care coordination to provide a 360-degree individualized health profile.

For more information about WithHealth, Inc., please visit https://www.withhealth.com.

WithHealth's Complete Care Program utilizes genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, care coordination, and telehealth to make health care personalized, affordable, proactive, and accessible. WithHealth's services also include a workplace safety offering to manage the ongoing monitoring, prevention, and COVID-19 testing of employees to ensure a safe and healthy working environment. The company is committed to using innovative technology to increase healthcare access and lower costs for individuals and employers.

