RDE, Inc. Launches Updated Website for Restaurant.com with Improved Capabilities

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / RDE, Inc. (OTCQB:RSTN) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, is pleased to announce the availability of its updated website for Restaurant.com.

Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of RDE, Inc., commented, "We are extremely proud of our improved website, as we head into fall and restaurant traffic around the nation continues to ramp back to near normalcy. Our marketing and development teams have worked well together to produce a website with improved functionality that we expect will drive additional traffic, increase engagement and lead to increased revenue. The focus was to increase search, mapping, location-based and mobility capabilities, which were all accomplished in a seamless efficient manner. We look forward to seeing the response to our efforts from existing and new customers."

The newly designed website includes the many updated features. The new and improved homepage is filled with delicious images to begin your experience. A search experience that's tastier to the eyes, with larger images for an enhanced browsing experience to find exactly what you're craving. New and updated copy and content to satisfy the hungriest diners. Restaurant.com is now utilizing geo-location services to get the user closer to their location upon arrival to our site.

About RDE, Inc.

RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Founded in 1999, Restaurant.com, Specials by Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.rdeholdings.com and https://www.restaurant.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words "believe," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although RDE, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, RDE, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

Investors Contacts:

ClearThink
nyc@clearthink.capital

SOURCE: RDE, Inc.



