Replacement of Conventional Sub-meters with Smart Sub-meters in Commercial, Industrial Sectors to Drive Electric Sub-meter Market, Says TMR

- Growing awareness about the importance of accurate energy monitoring to bring considerable growth opportunities for the electric sub-meter market

- Ability of electric sub-meters to monitor energy leakage is expected to boost growth prospects during the forecast period

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Electric Sub-meter Market: Growth Summary

Stringent regulations regarding the installation of electric sub-meters across numerous countries and the need to monitor energy leakage have increased substantially over the years. These aspects bring immense growth opportunities for the electric sub-meter market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

The data derived from sub-meters has a plethora of benefits for end-users. It helps to make better decisions that can lead to optimized energy performance. Furthermore, the concept of tenant submetering also attracts substantial demand. These factors influence the growth opportunities in the electric sub-meter market.

According to the analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global market for electric sub-meter is prognosticated to record a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The electric sub-meter market is expected to surpass US$ 7.71 Bn by 2030.

The government bodies of numerous countries are laying a greater emphasis on energy efficiency. In order to achieve the goal of sustainability and energy management, the government bodies are structuring initiatives and schemes for encouraging the installation of electric sub-meters. These factors will have a profound impact on the growth trajectory of the electric sub-meter market. Furthermore, the players in the electric sub-meter market are also focusing on the development of smart meters as they are observing considerable traction.

Key Findings of Report

Increasing Focus on Rural Electrification in Densely Populated Areas to Result in Exponential Growth of Global Market

Densely populated countries such as India and China are working on 100% electrification across rural areas. Governments of these countries are launching several initiatives that will help accelerate rural electrification. The Government of India's Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) is a classic instance of a rural electrification initiative. This initiative aims to enhance the reliability and quality of power supply in rural areas across India. Such schemes ensure promising growth for the electric sub-meter market.

Disclaimer

Replacement of Conventional Sub-meters with Smart Sub-meters in Commercial, Industrial Sectors to Drive Electric Sub-meter Market, Says TMR

