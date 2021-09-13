Zoetis to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Pet Care Summit

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Pet Care Summit on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Glenn David, Executive Vice President and Group President, International Operations, Aquaculture, BioDevices and Pet Insurance, will represent the company and respond to questions from analysts. He is scheduled to present at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Zoetis website at the conclusion of the event.