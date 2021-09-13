checkAd

Applebee’s Debuts New Exclusive MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash Flavor at Restaurants Nationwide

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 14:30  |  11   |   |   

Get ready to surf galactic waves of sweetness and refreshment! Applebee’s and PepsiCo are teaming up to bring an exclusive MTN DEW flavor to Applebee’s nationwide with new MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash. This new out-of-this-world flavor is a mix of blue raspberry and blackberry flavors with MTN DEW’s signature citrus blend and is ONLY available at Applebee’s.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005107/en/

Applebee’s Debuts New Exclusive MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash Flavor at Restaurants Nationwide (Photo: Business Wire)

Applebee’s Debuts New Exclusive MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash Flavor at Restaurants Nationwide (Photo: Business Wire)

With a blinding flash, intergalactic berry flavors collide with the neighborhood to create an incredible, never-before-tasted flavor sensation. The new MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash is available now at select Applebee’s restaurants and will roll out at 1,500 locations across the country throughout fall 2021.

“MTN DEW is such an energetic brand, and to us it’s more than just a beverage – it’s fun, social, and pure enjoyment for our Applebee’s guests,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “We are absolutely thrilled to bring MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash exclusively into our restaurants and treat everyone to a new, one-of-a-kind DEW flavor. A deep blue carbonated drink with dark berry flavors – yeah, it tastes like you’re surfing cosmic waves.”

“Applebee’s shares our passion for innovation and flavor, making them the ideal partner to help us create this new and exclusive MTN DEW experience for our loyal fan base,” said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo Global Foodservice. “DEW Nation is constantly seeking out new bold flavors to pair with their favorite meal and we can’t wait for them to try MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash, especially with a burger.”

MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash left its celestial coordinates to settle in among neighborhoods nationwide just in time for National Cheeseburger Day. On Saturday, September 18, guests can delight in the meteoric pairing of ANY Handcrafted Burger accompanied by classic fries and a 30 oz. MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash or other soft drink, all for just $9.99.* This deal is available for Applebee’s To Go or Delivery only at Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

To find your local restaurant to dine-in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants.

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign-up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Club Applebee’s and receive a welcome offer!

*At participating locations. Tax and gratuity excluded. Restrictions apply. No coupon code required.

About Applebee's

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood Applebee’s had 1,696 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 11 other countries as of August 5, 2021. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:

Instagram: @applebees
Twitter: @applebees
Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees

For media inquiries, email us at mediarelations@applebees.com

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW, the permanent DEW product line includes MTN DEW KICKSTART, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE, MTN DEW ZERO SUGAR, new MTN DEW MAJOR MELON and MTN DEW MAJOR MELON ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

Dine Brands Global Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Applebee’s Debuts New Exclusive MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash Flavor at Restaurants Nationwide Get ready to surf galactic waves of sweetness and refreshment! Applebee’s and PepsiCo are teaming up to bring an exclusive MTN DEW flavor to Applebee’s nationwide with new MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash. This new out-of-this-world flavor is a mix of blue …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
Kansas City Southern Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors ...
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
Trane Technologies to Acquire Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Temperature Control for ...
Logitech Expands Its Touch Screen Controller Solutions Inside and Outside the Meeting Room
bunq Partners With Paysafe to Enable Cash Deposits for Digital Banking
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrIHOP Announces 2021 Kid Chef and Adds Winning Pancake to Menus Nationwide to Benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Other Causes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Dine Brands Global, Inc. to Present at C.L. King’s Virtual Investors Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21IHOP Bolsters Executive Leadership Team With Two New Hires
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Martha C. Poulter as Member of Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Applebee’s Teams Up with Country Music Artist Walker Hayes to Celebrate Date Night Across America with ‘Fancy Like’ Ad
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Applebee’s and Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation Team Up to “Crush” Childhood Cancer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Dine Brands International Expands with IHOP Non-Traditional Restaurant Franchisee Deal with K2 Group in Ontario, Canada
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten