Get ready to surf galactic waves of sweetness and refreshment! Applebee’s and PepsiCo are teaming up to bring an exclusive MTN DEW flavor to Applebee’s nationwide with new MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash . This new out-of-this-world flavor is a mix of blue raspberry and blackberry flavors with MTN DEW’s signature citrus blend and is ONLY available at Applebee’s.

Applebee’s Debuts New Exclusive MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash Flavor at Restaurants Nationwide (Photo: Business Wire)

With a blinding flash, intergalactic berry flavors collide with the neighborhood to create an incredible, never-before-tasted flavor sensation. The new MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash is available now at select Applebee’s restaurants and will roll out at 1,500 locations across the country throughout fall 2021.

“MTN DEW is such an energetic brand, and to us it’s more than just a beverage – it’s fun, social, and pure enjoyment for our Applebee’s guests,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “We are absolutely thrilled to bring MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash exclusively into our restaurants and treat everyone to a new, one-of-a-kind DEW flavor. A deep blue carbonated drink with dark berry flavors – yeah, it tastes like you’re surfing cosmic waves.”

“Applebee’s shares our passion for innovation and flavor, making them the ideal partner to help us create this new and exclusive MTN DEW experience for our loyal fan base,” said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo Global Foodservice. “DEW Nation is constantly seeking out new bold flavors to pair with their favorite meal and we can’t wait for them to try MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash, especially with a burger.”

MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash left its celestial coordinates to settle in among neighborhoods nationwide just in time for National Cheeseburger Day. On Saturday, September 18, guests can delight in the meteoric pairing of ANY Handcrafted Burger accompanied by classic fries and a 30 oz. MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash or other soft drink, all for just $9.99.* This deal is available for Applebee’s To Go or Delivery only at Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

To find your local restaurant to dine-in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants.

*At participating locations. Tax and gratuity excluded. Restrictions apply. No coupon code required.

About Applebee's

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood Applebee’s had 1,696 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 11 other countries as of August 5, 2021. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW, the permanent DEW product line includes MTN DEW KICKSTART, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE, MTN DEW ZERO SUGAR, new MTN DEW MAJOR MELON and MTN DEW MAJOR MELON ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

