Gilead to Present New Data at ESMO Congress 2021 Reinforcing the Practice-changing Potential of Trodelvy

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced the presentation of new research on its first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 from September 16–21, 2021. These data highlight the value of Trodelvy in treating people with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and Gilead’s transformative science in cancers with high unmet need.

“The data at ESMO reinforce how Trodelvy is redefining the standard of care for people with metastatic TNBC, a disease that is too often associated with poor outcomes and decreased quality of life,” said Merdad Parsey, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Gilead Sciences. “We continue to explore the potential of Trodelvy across multiple advanced solid tumors, with the aim of bringing much-needed, new treatment options to people with cancer.”

Highlights at the meeting include new data from the landmark Phase 3 ASCENT study of Trodelvy versus single-agent chemotherapy in patients with metastatic TNBC. The analyses examine health-related quality of life (HRQoL) measures and the efficacy of Trodelvy in TNBC patients who did not have an original TNBC diagnosis. Data exploring the efficacy of Trodelvy by Trop-2 expression in patients with metastatic urothelial cancer (UC) will also be presented.

Accepted abstracts are as follows:

  • Health-Related Quality of Life (HRQoL) in the ASCENT Study of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (Poster #257P)
  • Analysis of Patients Without an Initial Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Diagnosis in the Phase 3 ASCENT Study of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Brain Metastases-Negative Metastatic TNBC (Poster #258P)
  • Phase 3 Post-neoadjuvant Study Evaluating Sacituzumab Govitecan, an Antibody Drug Conjugate in Primary HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Patients with High Relapse Risk after Standard Neoadjuvant Treatment: SASCIA (Poster #199TiP)
  • Efficacy of Sacituzumab Govitecan by Trophoblast Cell Surface Antigen 2 (Trop-2) Expression in Patients with Metastatic Urothelial Cancer (Poster #700P)
  • Phase 1/2 Study of Ipilimumab plus Nivolumab Combined with Sacituzumab Govitecan in Patients with Metastatic Cisplatin-Ineligible Urothelial Carcinoma (Poster #720TiP)

All e-poster presentations will be made available to those registered for the congress beginning Thursday, September 16 at 08:30 CEST (Wednesday, September 15 at 23:30 PDT).

Wertpapier


