Gilead to Present New Data at ESMO Congress 2021 Reinforcing the Practice-changing Potential of Trodelvy

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced the presentation of new research on its first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 from September 16–21, 2021. These data highlight the value of Trodelvy in treating people with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and Gilead’s transformative science in cancers with high unmet need.

“The data at ESMO reinforce how Trodelvy is redefining the standard of care for people with metastatic TNBC, a disease that is too often associated with poor outcomes and decreased quality of life,” said Merdad Parsey, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Gilead Sciences. “We continue to explore the potential of Trodelvy across multiple advanced solid tumors, with the aim of bringing much-needed, new treatment options to people with cancer.”