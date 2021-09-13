checkAd

ImmunityBio Announces Positive Durable Responses in BCG Unresponsive Bladder Cancer Patients with a Complete Response Rate of 72%, Median Duration of Complete Response of 19.9 Months, and 85% Remaining Cystectomy-free in Phase 2/3 Trial

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced updated data from an ongoing bladder cancer trial showing sustained complete response rates in patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ (CIS) bladder cancer (Cohort A). Of the 81 patients in the QUILT 3.032 study, 58 patients (72%) had a complete response (CR) at any time (three or six months) to intravesical BCG plus N-803 (Anktiva) with median duration of CR of 19.9 months.

The data also showed a 59% probability (95% confidence interval; 43.1%, 71.2%) that responding patients would maintain a complete response for more than 12 months, based on Kaplan-Meier analysis. For the patients who had a CR within the first three months, the CR rate was 77%, with a 61% probability of remaining disease free at 18 months with the median duration of complete response having not yet been reached in that group. 85% of patients in the cohort avoided a cystectomy with a median duration of follow-up of 20.4 months.

Of note, the therapy was extremely well tolerated with 0% treatment-related SAEs, 0% immune-related AEs and 0% grade 4 or 5 treatment-related AEs. In contrast, the currently approved checkpoint therapy for this indication is associated with an incidence of 21% immune-related adverse events.

“The data suggest that a high percentage of patients who respond within the first three months to treatment will maintain that complete response for 18 months and possibly beyond. But most importantly, 85% of the patients in the cohort avoided a cystectomy,” said Principal Investigator Karim Chamie, M.D., Associate Professor of Urology at UCLA. “The AUA-FDA workshop set a lofty, clinically meaningful benchmark: 30% of patients receiving treatment for their BCG-unresponsive bladder cancer remaining disease-free 18–24 months. Unfortunately, none of the FDA-approved (or under FDA evaluation) agents have come close to the goal; by 12 months, only 20% of patients are disease-free. But for the first time, we now have a product with N-803 + BCG that has hit the AUA-FDA 30% 18-month milestone. With its well-tolerated safety profile, I am confident that N-803 + BCG will make a meaningful impact on the lives of patients with BCG-unresponsive bladder cancer.”

