Everbridge to Showcase Latest Innovations in Critical Event Management (CEM), Operational Resilience, and Public Warning at International Security Expo 2021 in London
Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced the company will present at the Disaster & Resilience Conference at the International Security Expo 2021 in London, United Kingdom this month, serving as the lead sponsor. Everbridge will showcase its end-to-end Critical Event Management, enterprise resilience and population alerting solutions in the Product Innovation Theater on September 28th and 29th. A pioneer in Critical Event Management and Public Warning for governments, enterprises, and healthcare organisations, Everbridge will demonstrate its industry-leading software solutions and host discussions on best practices for monitoring, analyzing and responding to global threats; implementing country-wide population alerting; enabling public/private partnerships (“Network Effect”) for risk response; mitigating cyber and IT incidents; and helping businesses remain resilient before, during, and after a crisis.
Everbridge to Showcase Latest Innovations in Critical Event Management (CEM), Operational Resilience, and Public Warning at International Security Expo 2021 in London (Photo: Business Wire)
Day 1 (September 28) – Product Innovation Theatre
- Everbridge Chief Security Officer Tracy Reinhold will host a panel discussion: “How to Achieve Operational Resilience and Keep People Safe During Disruptive Events” featuring Letitia Emeana, ASIS UK Chapter Chair & Global Security Capability Manager at Unilever, and Kevin Knappett, Cell Broadcast Delivery Lead, Digital Infrastructure Directorate UK Government, DCMS UK GOV.
- Simon Jones of Everbridge will share insights into how London Underground and British Transport Police use technology to connect disparate security feeds and keep the network running while protecting the public.
Day 2 (September 29) – Product Innovation Theatre
Everbridge Chief Experience Officer Dr. John Maeda will introduce the Best in Enterprise Resilience certification program based on 20 years of
best practices expertise in Critical Event Management (CEM)
- CEM Certification provides an organisation’s employees, customers, and stakeholders with the confidence their company stands at the forefront of digital transformation and operates from a position of enterprise-wide resilience
- Global organisations including Discover, Goldman Sachs, NBCUniversal, Dow and Alexion have already earned Best in Enterprise Resilience designation through rigorous CEM Certification benchmarking
- Owen Miles of Everbridge will host a discussion on “3600 Awareness - When is a Risk Not a Risk and How to Know the Difference?” In a world of increased data feeds and live news, the discussion will address how security managers can keep track of the most relevant risk events.
“The events of the past year prove the need for an integrated approach to disaster response, enterprise resilience, and country-wide population alerting,” said Tracy Reinhold, Everbridge Chief Security Officer, and former head of the FBI’s Intelligence Division. “With the rising challenges and opportunities associated with the Future of Work, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and 5G, Everbridge provides the most comprehensive suite of software solutions for digitally transforming how organisations can help save lives and keep their digital and physical operations running through one unified platform, mapping risk intelligence with the automated tools to manage the full-lifecycle of a crisis or disruption. This represents our fourth year collaborating with the International Security Expo and we look forward to sharing our expertise and experience as sponsors of the Disaster and Resilience Conference.”
