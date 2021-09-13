Everbridge to Showcase Latest Innovations in Critical Event Management (CEM), Operational Resilience, and Public Warning at International Security Expo 2021 in London

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced the company will present at the Disaster & Resilience Conference at the International Security Expo 2021 in London, United Kingdom this month, serving as the lead sponsor. Everbridge will showcase its end-to-end Critical Event Management, enterprise resilience and population alerting solutions in the Product Innovation Theater on September 28th and 29th. A pioneer in Critical Event Management and Public Warning for governments, enterprises, and healthcare organisations, Everbridge will demonstrate its industry-leading software solutions and host discussions on best practices for monitoring, analyzing and responding to global threats; implementing country-wide population alerting; enabling public/private partnerships (“Network Effect”) for risk response; mitigating cyber and IT incidents; and helping businesses remain resilient before, during, and after a crisis.

