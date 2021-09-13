Quisitive Files Amended and Restated Final Base Shelf Prospectus
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Cloud Services and Payment Solutions Provider, announces that it has filed an amended and restated final base shelf prospectus (the “Amended Prospectus”) with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada; which amended and restated the final base shelf prospectus filed by the Company on June 12, 2020 (the “Original Prospectus”) with such securities regulatory authorities.
As at the date hereof, the Company has issued an aggregate of approximately $73,615,000 of Securities (as defined below) under the Original Prospectus and therefore, prior to the filing of the Amended Prospectus, had an aggregate of approximately $26,385,000 of Securities unallocated under the Original Prospectus. The Amended Prospectus will permit the Company to offer, from time to time, up to $500,000,000 of Securities, in the aggregate, of which approximately $473,615,000 is unallocated as of the date hereof, until July 12, 2022, being the date that the Amended Prospectus remains effective (the “Effective Period”).
The Amended Prospectus will enable the Company to make offerings of up to $500,000,000 of common shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants or units of the Company (collectively, the “Securities”) or a combination thereof from time to time, separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of the offering, and as set out in an accompanying prospectus supplement during the Effective Period. The specific terms of any future offering will be established in a prospectus supplement to the Amended Prospectus, which supplement will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The net proceeds from the sale of any Securities will be used for purposes as set out in the applicable prospectus supplement.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
A copy of the Amended Prospectus is available under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and may also be obtained by contacting the Corporate Secretary of the Company at 161 Bay Street, Suite 2325, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1, via email at investor@quisitive.com.
