Quisitive Files Amended and Restated Final Base Shelf Prospectus

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Cloud Services and Payment Solutions Provider, announces that it has filed an amended and restated final base shelf prospectus (the “Amended Prospectus”) with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada; which amended and restated the final base shelf prospectus filed by the Company on June 12, 2020 (the “Original Prospectus”) with such securities regulatory authorities.

As at the date hereof, the Company has issued an aggregate of approximately $73,615,000 of Securities (as defined below) under the Original Prospectus and therefore, prior to the filing of the Amended Prospectus, had an aggregate of approximately $26,385,000 of Securities unallocated under the Original Prospectus. The Amended Prospectus will permit the Company to offer, from time to time, up to $500,000,000 of Securities, in the aggregate, of which approximately $473,615,000 is unallocated as of the date hereof, until July 12, 2022, being the date that the Amended Prospectus remains effective (the “Effective Period”).