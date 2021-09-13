checkAd

Quisitive Files Amended and Restated Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 14:30  |  17   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Cloud Services and Payment Solutions Provider, announces that it has filed an amended and restated final base shelf prospectus (the “Amended Prospectus”) with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada; which amended and restated the final base shelf prospectus filed by the Company on June 12, 2020 (the “Original Prospectus”) with such securities regulatory authorities.

As at the date hereof, the Company has issued an aggregate of approximately $73,615,000 of Securities (as defined below) under the Original Prospectus and therefore, prior to the filing of the Amended Prospectus, had an aggregate of approximately $26,385,000 of Securities unallocated under the Original Prospectus. The Amended Prospectus will permit the Company to offer, from time to time, up to $500,000,000 of Securities, in the aggregate, of which approximately $473,615,000 is unallocated as of the date hereof, until July 12, 2022, being the date that the Amended Prospectus remains effective (the “Effective Period”).

The Amended Prospectus will enable the Company to make offerings of up to $500,000,000 of common shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants or units of the Company (collectively, the “Securities”) or a combination thereof from time to time, separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of the offering, and as set out in an accompanying prospectus supplement during the Effective Period. The specific terms of any future offering will be established in a prospectus supplement to the Amended Prospectus, which supplement will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The net proceeds from the sale of any Securities will be used for purposes as set out in the applicable prospectus supplement.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

A copy of the Amended Prospectus is available under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and may also be obtained by contacting the Corporate Secretary of the Company at 161 Bay Street, Suite 2325, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1, via email at investor@quisitive.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quisitive Files Amended and Restated Final Base Shelf Prospectus NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Cloud …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arcadis energy transition report: radical transformation of energy sector needed to reach net zero in time to prevent major global ...
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
Virbac: Aquaculture : Virbac strengthens its position in Centrovet
HUTCHMED Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for Amdizalisib (HMPL-689) for ...
Close of Offers to Further Applications
Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her ...
DFDS: MONTHLY VOLUME REPORT: FREIGHT GROWTH CONTINUED IN MOST REGIONS
Nouveau Monde Joins Marketplace & Industry at The Battery Show – North America's largest advanced ...
Ahold Delhaize announces that Albert Heijn completes acquisition of DEEN and starts converting ...
Victoria Gold – Record Setting Gold Production and Corporate Update
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...