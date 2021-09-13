Strong/MDI Screen Systems Welcomes National Cinema Sales Manager for United States

Prior to joining Strong/MDI, Mr. Pacelli was Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Harkness Screens USA for the past 16 years, with the responsibility of developing new business and maintaining existing accounts. Prior to that, Dennis was Market Development Manager for 12 years at Electrohome in Canada which subsequently merged with Christie in the U.S. to become Christie Digital Systems.

JOLIETTE, Quebec, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN), and a leader in projection screen manufacturing and optical coating development for cinemas, commercial venues, and amusement parks worldwide (“Strong/MDI”), announced that Dennis Pacelli has been appointed as its National Cinema Sales Manager for the United States, effective September 13, 2021. Mr. Pacelli brings decades of experience in global sales and business development to his new role at Strong/MDI where he will lead sales initiatives and drive new client acquisitions in the region. He will also provide strategic insight to guide business growth.

“Dennis brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team, and we are excited to have him on board to drive our sales and business development efforts in United States,” commented Ray Boegner, President of Strong/MDI and Strong Technical Services, Inc. “He will play a key role in our commitment to maintaining and growing our position as the number one cinema screen provider in the U.S. market today. We are well positioned and well prepared to provide our expertise in cinema screen products to not only U.S. market but across the globe, and we look forward to Dennis’ contributions.”

“I am thrilled to join the Strong/MDI team and help expand the Company’s presence in the U.S.,” said Mr. Pacelli. “The Company is an industry leader in providing top cinema screen products both domestically and internationally, and I am looking forward to building upon Strong/MDI’s solid reputation and providing an improved customer experience in the region.”

About Ballantyne Strong, Inc., Strong Technical Services, Inc. and Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. is a diversified holding company with operations and investments across a broad range of industries. The Company’s Strong Entertainment business unit includes Strong/MDI Screen Systems (www. strongmdi.com ), the leading premium screen and projection coatings supplier in the world and Strong Technical Services ( www.strong-tech.com ), which provides comprehensive managed service offerings with 24/7/365 support nationwide to ensure solution uptime and availability. Ballantyne Strong also holds stakes in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc., Firefly, Inc, and FG Financial Group, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, such as Ballantyne Strong’s expectations regarding future sales, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Item 1A in Ballantyne Strong’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 10, 2021, as supplemented by the Company’s Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 28, 2021, Ballantyne Strong’s subsequent filings with the SEC, and the risks and uncertainties that the COVID-19 pandemic has already had, and may continue to have, on Ballantyne Strong’s business and financial condition. Except where required by law, the Ballantyne Strong assumes no obligation to update, withdraw or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in factors or assumptions affecting such forward-looking statements.

