BTCS to Commence Trading on Nasdaq
Silver Spring, MD, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (OTCQB: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology focused company, today announced that The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
has approved the listing of the Company’ common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”). The Company’s common stock will begin trading on Nasdaq under trading symbol “BTCS” at the open of the
market on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
“Today is a significant milestone in the history and evolution of BTCS,” stated Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS. “We were one of the earliest movers in the blockchain and digital currency ecosystems and the first “Pure Play” U.S. public company focused on digital assets and blockchain technologies. Through our vast experience participating across the blockchain ecosystem since its earliest days, we believe we have refined our strategy to create significant growth in shareholder value. Now with a Nasdaq listing imminent, we are positioned to accelerate the execution of our strategy as we focus on expanding and growing our operations in the burgeoning blockchain space.”
BTCS joins Nasdaq at a time when the digital asset market has reclaimed a total market capitalization of greater than $2 trillion. The Company generated $453 thousand in revenue for the first six months of 2021 and through timely purchases of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies, BTCS has substantially grown its digital assets over the last year. As of June 30, 2021, the FMV of the Company's digital asset holdings increased 2,013% YoY to $21.5 million. As of September 10, 2021, the Company's digital asset holdings had a FMV of approximately $33 million.
BTCS’s listing on Nasdaq comes after several recently announced milestones for the Company, including:
-
Rapid Expansion of Blockchain Infrastructure Operations – launched proof-of-stake (“PoS”) pools on Ethereum
2.0, Cardano, and Tezos; PoS consensus algorithms are environmentally-friendly alternatives to Proof-of-Work (“PoW”) consensus mechanisms; BTCS’s PoS operations represents a high profit margin
component of the Company’s business model. BTCS plans to expand this part of the business by identifying and securing additional disruptive blockchain protocols, along with continuing development
of its Staking-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) product offering.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare