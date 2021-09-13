BTCS to Commence Trading on Nasdaq

Silver Spring, MD, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (OTCQB: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology focused company, today announced that The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC has approved the listing of the Company’ common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”). The Company’s common stock will begin trading on Nasdaq under trading symbol “BTCS” at the open of the market on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.



“Today is a significant milestone in the history and evolution of BTCS,” stated Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS. “We were one of the earliest movers in the blockchain and digital currency ecosystems and the first “Pure Play” U.S. public company focused on digital assets and blockchain technologies. Through our vast experience participating across the blockchain ecosystem since its earliest days, we believe we have refined our strategy to create significant growth in shareholder value. Now with a Nasdaq listing imminent, we are positioned to accelerate the execution of our strategy as we focus on expanding and growing our operations in the burgeoning blockchain space.”