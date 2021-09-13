Feel Foods Ltd. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Vegan Cheese Company “Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEL FOODS LTD. (the “Company” or “Feel Foods”) (CSE: “FEEL”) (OTC: “FLLLF”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share exchange agreement (the “Agreement”) with Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze Company Corp. (“Black Sheep”), a British Columbia vegan cheese company, and the shareholders of Black Sheep to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Black Sheep (the ”Acquisition”).



Black Sheep was co-founded in 2017 by a vegan husband and wife team from Armstrong, British Columbia, Canada’s cheese capital with a mantra that; eliminating dairy is not only for the numerous health benefits but also because of the cruelty that happens in the dairy industry, not to mention the environmental impact. A variety of 10 unique vegan dairy substitute products are currently available in over 30 retail locations, including select locations at IGA, Nesters The Very Good Butchers, Pomme natural, Natures Fare, Vegan Supply and many other fine retailers across 16 cities throughout BC as well as online and in person at farmers markets. Feel Foods intends to finance and support a North America wide expansion of this best-in-class brand while working closely with the Black Sheep founders to develop additional exceptional products for the plant-based community.