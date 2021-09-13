checkAd

Ecolab Comments on Effects of Hurricane Ida

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecolab commented on the effects of Hurricane Ida, saying it expects the company will see a short-term impact on EPS due to higher delivered product costs, temporary customer closures as well as temporary disruption at one of its major production facilities. The company does not expect a material impact on its strong top line growth and sees this as a one-time event which should not have significant impact beyond year-end, though these supply chain issues are likely to partially offset continued strong fundamental sequential and year-on-year earnings improvement in its business through the second half of 2021.

Christophe Beck, Ecolab’s president and chief executive officer, said, “We continue to expect strong year-on-year growth as well as further sequential sales and earnings per share improvements in 2021 led by a very successful Institutional recovery and continued improvements in the Industrial segment, as we remain focused on driving new business wins, product and service innovation, accelerating pricing, and investments in new hygiene and digital technologies. Further, we expect the strong underlying momentum to continue into 2022 as we build on these core business drivers.

“However, Hurricane Ida directly hit a key area for U.S. chemical production and is having a uniquely outsized impact on a number of companies, including us. We view this as another temporary impact to 2021 and remain confident in our fundamental business outlook as we continue to see improving year-over-year and sequential trends in our sales and earnings. We are undertaking the right actions to ensure our raw material supply, implement appropriate pricing for our products to reflect the higher input costs and to drive cost savings. While we are still assessing the situation and our corrective actions, we currently believe that the impact from Hurricane Ida will be close to the estimated $0.15 negative impact from the Texas freeze, with a significant impact in the third quarter.   Our fundamental business progress remains solid with expected 2021 adjusted diluted earnings per share showing strong double-digit growth over 2020, and we expect the business momentum to continue into 2022.”

