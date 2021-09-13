Phunware Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Lyte Technology

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, has executed a definitive agreement to acquire Lyte Technology (“Lyte”) . The accretive transaction contemplates up to a $10.32M total purchase price in cash and stock, with $3.32M cash at closing and the remaining $7.00M subject to both time and financial performance requirements for the one year period post-closing. The maximum amount of stock issuable post closing would constitute $2.25M over 12 months and an additional $1.25M contingent upon generating $12.00M for the one-year period post closing. The Company maintains options against future payments in order to proactively minimize dilution while maximizing financial performance.



“We are extremely excited to announce our first acquisition since going public, adding not only talent and profitable revenue to our P&L, but also a key strategic distribution network for our blockchain initiatives,” said Alan S. Knitowski , President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Although we just recently launched PhunCoin and PhunToken , this acquisition is an important first step in achieving our longer-term strategy of activating a worldwide distributed network of high-end computer systems that can serve as decentralized oracles, validators and nodes that efficiently bridge the gap between external data on the existing web and blockchain-based applications on mobile.”

Founded only two years ago, Lyte Technology is a profitable, rapidly-growing computer company that specializes in marketing and distributing custom, high-end computer systems off-the-shelf with advanced graphic processing units for gaming, streaming and cryptocurrency mining. Currently located in Illinois, Lyte employs over 25 people and ships thousands of computer systems per month to a unique customer network that has largely been built through word-of-mouth. These customers represent gamers, developers, content creators and crypto enthusiasts alike and will facilitate the early adoption and scale of our innovative new data economy.