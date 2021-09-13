checkAd

LifeMD Appoints Seasoned Investor Naveen Bhatia to Board of Directors

Industry veteran brings deep financial and management expertise to LifeMD as company continues to transform healthcare and build out growing telehealth platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced its appointment of Naveen Bhatia to its board of directors.

Mr. Bhatia is a private investor and has served as a director of numerous public and private companies; currently, he serves on the Board of Directors of Blue Yonder, EquipmentShare, RG Barry, and CRG Financial. He also previously served as the Chairman of the Board of Cotton Holdings from 2010-2019. From 2013 to 2020, Mr. Bhatia was a Senior Director in the Tactical Opportunities group of Blackstone, involved with sourcing, evaluating, and executing investment opportunities.

“We are excited to welcome Naveen to the Board of LifeMD. He will be another world-class director with a proven track record of bringing companies to the next stage of growth,” said Justin Schreiber, LifeMD’s Chairman and CEO.

“LifeMD is on the cusp of transforming the way Americans access and think about healthcare, and Naveen’s insight, executional expertise, and broad network will prove invaluable as we continue to grow as a leader in the nascent telehealth space,” Schreiber added. “Our board and management are thrilled to have an expert of Naveen’s caliber join the LifeMD team as we continue to reimagine healthcare.”

Before joining Blackstone in 2013, Mr. Bhatia was a Managing Director at 40 North Industries LLC, a private investment firm where he focused on special situations equity and debt investments, both public and private. Prior to 40 North, he served as a Principal of a family office in New York. From 2003 to 2008, Mr. Bhatia was a Co-Founder and Partner of Eagle Lake Capital LLC, a private investment partnership focused on fundamental value investing. He started his career as a member of the Restructuring Group at Rothschild.

“In just a short span of time, LifeMD has emerged to become a leading force in the burgeoning telehealth market, and I’m thrilled to join the Company in its most exciting period of growth yet,” said Naveen Bhatia. “We are uniquely positioned to capitalize on many opportunities that remain untapped in telehealth. I look forward to contributing my experience and expertise to aid LifeMD in its mission of transforming healthcare in a patient-centric way.”

