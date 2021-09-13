AgileThought Announces Second Half 2021 Revenue Outlook

First Half of Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights:

Q1 2021 revenue of $37.2 million, a 7.9% increase over Q4 2020 revenue of $34.5 million

Q2 2021 revenue of $38.9 million, a 4.6% increase over Q1 2021 and a 13% increase over Q4 2020

17 new clients added, record number of new clients added during any fiscal half-year period

73% increase in bookings (total contract value over full term of contract) to $104 million as compared to $60.4 million in 2H 2020

1.4x book to bill ratio (total contract value over full term of contract as of 6/30/21, over 1H 2021 revenue)

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgileThought, Inc. (“AgileThought” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGIL), a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next generation technologies, today announced its revenue outlook for the second half of 2021.



Manuel Senderos, Chief Executive Officer of AgileThought, said, “We are pleased with our second quarter 2021 financial results, which demonstrated strong momentum with sequential quarter-over-quarter revenue growth of 4.6%. As we look at the balance of the year, we expect revenue in the third quarter in the range of $40.2 million to $40.9 million, or growth of 3.3% to 5.0% as compared to the second quarter. In addition, we expect revenue in the fourth quarter to be in the range of $42.5 million to $43.5 million, or growth of 5.6% to 6.5% as compared to the third quarter, or growth of 23.2% to 26.3% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Consequently, for the full year 2021, we now expect revenue in the range of $158.9 million to $160.6 million.”

Mr. Senderos continued, “There is a significant digital transformation market opportunity ahead of us, and we believe AgileThought is well-positioned with our focus on delivering the most agile digital solutions to our customers, leveraging our deep domain expertise and unique nearshore delivery model. We remain confident in our growth strategy and we are planning for sustained 20% annual organic revenue growth over the longer term.”

About AgileThought, Inc.

AgileThought is a pure play leading provider of agile-first software at scale, end-to-end digital transformation and consulting services to Fortune 1000 customers with diversity across end-markets and industry verticals. For over 20 years, Fortune 1000 companies have trusted AgileThought to solve their digital challenges and optimize mission-critical systems to drive business value. AgileThought’s solution architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists, and other experts located across the United States and across Latin America deliver next-generation software solutions that accelerate the transition to digital platforms across business processes. For more information, visit https://agilethought.com/.