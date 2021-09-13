checkAd

ABVC BioPharma Completes Site Selection for ABV-1505 ADHD Phase II Part 2 Clinical Study

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 14:30  |  16   |   |   

Completion of the Study Expected by the End of 2022

FREMONT, CA, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – ABVC Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions in oncology/hematology, CNS, and ophthalmology, today announced it has completed clinical site selection for its ABV-1505 Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Phase II Part 2 study.  The Phase II, Part 1 study, completed at the University of California, San Francisco, was accepted by the US Food & Drug Administration in October 2020. The Part 2 study of ABV-1505 (ADHD) is a multi-nation multi-site randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study involving approximately 100 patients.

The study sites selected are the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) in the USA and five prestigious medical centers in Taiwan, including the National Taiwan University (NTU) Hospital, Cheng Hsin General Hospital, Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, and Taipei Veterans General Hospital. In parallel with the Institutional Review Board (IRB) submission at UCSF, a central IRB (cIRB) submission of the protocol and study-related dossiers will be issued by ABVC in Q4, 2021 for all five Taiwan sites.  The study is targeted to begin in the first quarter of 2022.

“All of the principal investigators and sites selected are highly regarded worldwide, for their work in the treatment of ADHD,” said Dr. Howard Doong, ABVC BioPharma’s chief executive officer. “We believe that the Phase II Part 2 study, which we expect to be completed in late 2022, will provide preliminary proof of the efficacy and safety of ABV-1505.”  Further, Dr. Doong emphasized the importance of ABVC BioPharma’s focus on botanical sourcing in drug development. “Our clinical trials continue to demonstrate that medicines derived from plants have significant therapeutic benefits with few - if any - side effects in treating serious medical conditions.”

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus) under development. For its drug products, it is focused on utilizing its licensed technology to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of the clinical development process at world-famous research institutions (such as Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center). For Vitargus, the company intends to conduct the clinical trials through Phase III at various locations throughout the world. 

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ABVC BioPharma Completes Site Selection for ABV-1505 ADHD Phase II Part 2 Clinical Study Completion of the Study Expected by the End of 2022 FREMONT, CA, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – ABVC Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arcadis energy transition report: radical transformation of energy sector needed to reach net zero in time to prevent major global ...
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
Virbac: Aquaculture : Virbac strengthens its position in Centrovet
HUTCHMED Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for Amdizalisib (HMPL-689) for ...
Close of Offers to Further Applications
Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her ...
DFDS: MONTHLY VOLUME REPORT: FREIGHT GROWTH CONTINUED IN MOST REGIONS
Nouveau Monde Joins Marketplace & Industry at The Battery Show – North America's largest advanced ...
Ahold Delhaize announces that Albert Heijn completes acquisition of DEEN and starts converting ...
Victoria Gold – Record Setting Gold Production and Corporate Update
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...