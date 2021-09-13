ABVC BioPharma Completes Site Selection for ABV-1505 ADHD Phase II Part 2 Clinical Study

Completion of the Study Expected by the End of 2022

FREMONT, CA, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – ABVC Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions in oncology/hematology, CNS, and ophthalmology, today announced it has completed clinical site selection for its ABV-1505 Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Phase II Part 2 study. The Phase II, Part 1 study, completed at the University of California, San Francisco, was accepted by the US Food & Drug Administration in October 2020. The Part 2 study of ABV-1505 (ADHD) is a multi-nation multi-site randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study involving approximately 100 patients.

The study sites selected are the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) in the USA and five prestigious medical centers in Taiwan, including the National Taiwan University (NTU) Hospital, Cheng Hsin General Hospital, Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, and Taipei Veterans General Hospital. In parallel with the Institutional Review Board (IRB) submission at UCSF, a central IRB (cIRB) submission of the protocol and study-related dossiers will be issued by ABVC in Q4, 2021 for all five Taiwan sites. The study is targeted to begin in the first quarter of 2022.

“All of the principal investigators and sites selected are highly regarded worldwide, for their work in the treatment of ADHD,” said Dr. Howard Doong, ABVC BioPharma’s chief executive officer. “We believe that the Phase II Part 2 study, which we expect to be completed in late 2022, will provide preliminary proof of the efficacy and safety of ABV-1505.” Further, Dr. Doong emphasized the importance of ABVC BioPharma’s focus on botanical sourcing in drug development. “Our clinical trials continue to demonstrate that medicines derived from plants have significant therapeutic benefits with few - if any - side effects in treating serious medical conditions.”

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus) under development. For its drug products, it is focused on utilizing its licensed technology to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of the clinical development process at world-famous research institutions (such as Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center). For Vitargus, the company intends to conduct the clinical trials through Phase III at various locations throughout the world.