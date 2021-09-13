Mitesco Announces Lease for Fourth Minneapolis Location and First Lease for the Good Clinic(TM) Operation in Denver

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) (“Mitesco” or the “Company”), a leading operator of wellness clinics that combine technology and customized personal care plans announced it has signed a lease for its fourth The Good Clinic location in greater Minneapolis and its first lease in Denver, CO.

“I am pleased to announce the signing of leases for The Good Clinic’s fourth Minneapolis unit, located in The Grove development in St. Paul, Minnesota, and our first lease in Denver, at Citizens 10,” said Larry Diamond, CEO of Mitesco. “We continue to seek locations for the Good Clinic that are well suited for a focus on total wellness, improved convenience and a personalized healthcare experience. We are proud to be located in areas and buildings with living amenities that provide convenience, value and higher satisfaction.”