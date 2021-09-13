Mitesco Announces Lease for Fourth Minneapolis Location and First Lease for the Good Clinic(TM) Operation in Denver
MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) (“Mitesco” or the “Company”), a leading operator of wellness clinics that combine technology and customized personal care plans announced it has signed a lease for its fourth The Good Clinic location in greater Minneapolis and its first lease in Denver, CO.
“I am pleased to announce the signing of leases for The Good Clinic’s fourth Minneapolis unit, located in The Grove development in St. Paul, Minnesota, and our first lease in Denver, at Citizens 10,” said Larry Diamond, CEO of Mitesco. “We continue to seek locations for the Good Clinic that are well suited for a focus on total wellness, improved convenience and a personalized healthcare experience. We are proud to be located in areas and buildings with living amenities that provide convenience, value and higher satisfaction.”
The Grove (www.springsapartments.com/apartments/mn/st-paul/the-grove/) is located in the heart of the Mac-Groveland neighborhood in St. Paul, MN. The community was recently named the #1 Best Place to live in Minnesota and the #1 Best Neighborhood to live in St. Paul by Niche. Continental Properties is a national developer and operator of multifamily communities, retail, and hospitality properties. Since its inception in 1979, Continental Properties has developed over 100 apartment communities encompassing more than 26,000 apartment homes in 19 states.
The Citizen 10 complex (livelmc.com/communities/citizen-10), is located at 14 West 10th Avenue, Denver, Colorado, is an active community that values independence and inclusion near public and private gathering spaces, steps from Denver’s best galleries, culinary endeavors, nightlife, historic parks and miles of bike trails. A community that embodies city living and a fresh take on Denver life. It is one of five developments by LMC in the Denver marketplace. LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation, is the fourth largest developer of apartments in the US, with over 72 apartment communities representing approximately $8 billion in development cost, with over $4 billion of potential developments in process.
0 Kommentare