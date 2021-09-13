checkAd

NaturalShrimp Announces Initial Validation Study Results of Hyper-Antioxidant Technology for Freshwater Salmon

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 14:30  |  63   |   |   

DALLAS, TX, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused, commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), today announced initial trial results of its short-term validation study at the Marineholmen RASLab, in Bergen Norway, to evaluate the effects of hyper-antioxidant technologies on oxidation and fish health in Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS). 

The technologies being tested create antioxidant environments that reduce the redox reaction in fish gills and counteract fish susceptibility to the harmful effects of ammonia. NaturalShrimp funded the RASLab research through its market development partnership with Hydrenesis, Inc., which was the exclusive commercialization agent for the technologies in the aquaculture market. In August 2021, NaturalShrimp acquired the aquaculture assets of Hydrenesis Aquaculture.

The focus of the study is specifically on freshwater salmon production and, if proven as effective as the pre-study data has indicated, the technologies could enable NaturalShrimp to enter markets including salmon, barramundi, and other freshwater fish.

“An initial trial was performed with RASLab (Norway) to investigate the effects of negative ORP environment on Atlantic salmon smolt,” said Christine Huynh, DVM aquatic species consultant for Natural Shrimp. “Fish grown in Hydrogas had significantly improved welfare scores, fewer inflammatory gill lesions and reduced early maturation. These early results are promising, and our intention is to explore the production, health and welfare effects further. The technology could potentially enhance the welfare and condition of Atlantic salmon in RAS.”

Marineholmen RASLab’s CEO, Mark Powell, commented, “It appeared from the studies we conducted at RASLab that the injection of Hydrogas had no negative impact on water quality in RAS or on Atlantic salmon performance in fresh or brackish saltwater.  Moreover, welfare indicators showed that there was a marked improvement in the external fish welfare characteristics and appearance of gill health of fish exposed to Hydrogas compared with control fish. We are looking forward to further exploring the beneficial effects in follow-up work with Natural Aquatic Systems.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NaturalShrimp Announces Initial Validation Study Results of Hyper-Antioxidant Technology for Freshwater Salmon DALLAS, TX, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused, commercially operational RAS (Recirculating …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arcadis energy transition report: radical transformation of energy sector needed to reach net zero in time to prevent major global ...
Virbac: Aquaculture : Virbac strengthens its position in Centrovet
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
HUTCHMED Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for Amdizalisib (HMPL-689) for ...
Close of Offers to Further Applications
Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her ...
DFDS: MONTHLY VOLUME REPORT: FREIGHT GROWTH CONTINUED IN MOST REGIONS
Nouveau Monde Joins Marketplace & Industry at The Battery Show – North America's largest advanced ...
Ahold Delhaize announces that Albert Heijn completes acquisition of DEEN and starts converting ...
Victoria Gold – Record Setting Gold Production and Corporate Update
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...