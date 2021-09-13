Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital Currency Investing

This partnership brings together iCapital’s trusted education, technology and investment administration capabilities and Grayscale’s digital currency expertise and leadership. iCapital’s advisors and clients will now have seamless access to Grayscale’s leading digital currency investment strategies.

New York, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments (“Grayscale”), the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, and iCapital Network 1 , the leading global financial technology platform driving access and efficiency in alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries, today announced a partnership to offer iCapital Network’s more than 6,700 network advisors serving high-net-worth clients with access to digital currencies through a Grayscale diversified market-cap weighted investment strategy.

“Advisors and their clients have expressed increasing appetite for uncorrelated return potential in their portfolios, and digital currencies are at the center of the conversation right now,” said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of iCapital Network. “We are delighted to partner with Grayscale, a recognized leader in digital currency investing with the experience to help investors navigate this dynamic asset class.”

According to a Grayscale Investments and InvestmentNews Financial Advisor survey, 61% of advisors had been approached for information about cryptocurrencies by clients, and 79% planned to increase recommendations of cryptocurrency investments in the next year if their firm recommends them.

Founded in 2013, Grayscale is the largest asset manager in the digital currency space with $43 billion in AUM and fifteen digital currency investment strategies, including six SEC-reporting investment products. Grayscale’s regulated products enable a broad set of investors to access digital assets in their investment portfolios alongside traditional investment options including stocks, bonds, and ETFs.

“The digital currency landscape is complex and ever-evolving, which can make it difficult for advisors and their clients to determine the most appropriate methods to access the asset class,” said Hugh Ross, Chief Operating Officer of Grayscale. “We are thrilled to collaborate with iCapital to provide access to an institutional-quality, digital currency investment strategy that is differentiated by its transparency as an SEC reporting company. In a world with trillions of dollars of fiscal stimulus and negative real interest rates, the wealth management industry is recognizing the diversification benefits and inflation hedge potential that digital currencies can offer in an investment portfolio.”