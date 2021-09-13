checkAd

AFC Gamma Expands Existing Senior Secured Credit Facility With Devi Holdings, Inc. by $30 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 14:31  |  57   |   |   

Supporting Continued Growth of its Existing Borrower;
AFC Gamma Commits $62.5 Million under Expanded Credit Facility

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) (“AFC Gamma”) today announced it has expanded its senior credit facility by $30 million to Devi Holdings Inc., doing business as Nature’s Medicines, a multi-state operator headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The credit facility is designed to provide Nature’s Medicines with additional capital to complete strategic acquisitions and further expand its existing business operations.

“At AFC Gamma, we aim to build long-lasting relationships, working closely with our borrowers as they grow their businesses,” said Leonard M. Tannenbaum, AFC Gamma’s Chief Executive Officer. “Today’s announcement is a continuation of our longstanding partnership with Nature’s Medicine, a leading multi-state operator, that has experienced growth across numerous markets. With favorable supply and demand fundamentals across its operating and targeted markets, we believe Nature’s Medicines is poised for additional growth, and that our continued partnership will help it achieve its strategic objectives and realize those significant opportunities.”

“Since May of 2020, AFC Gamma has provided critical support as we streamlined our capital structure and pursued our growth initiatives,” said Jigar Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Nature’s Medicines. He added, “In the ever-changing cannabis industry, it has been invaluable to have such a supportive and flexible lender that allows us to exclusively focus on executing our strategic business plan. As we continue to grow Nature’s Medicines into a leading multi-state operator, we look forward to having the continued support and partnership of AFC Gamma for years to come.”

AFC Gamma has committed an additional $20 million under the expansion to the credit facility, and now holds $62.5 million in total of the expanded credit facility, and $10 million of the expansion was syndicated to an affiliate. The loan is secured by a first-lien mortgage on all of Nature’s Medicines owned real-estate and other commercial-security interests. AFC Management, LLC served as Lead Agent for the transaction.

About AFC Gamma, Inc.

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) is an institutional lender to leading cannabis companies with strong operations and cash-flow prospects, real-estate-security and other collateral, and locations in states with favorable supply/demand fundamentals and legislative environments. AFC Gamma’s platform provides innovative and customized financing solutions through first-lien loans, mortgage loans, construction loans and bridge financings. The senior-management team of the company has a combined approximately 100 years of experience in investment management and disciplined credit investing across a range of economic cycles.

Seite 1 von 3
Blei jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AFC Gamma Expands Existing Senior Secured Credit Facility With Devi Holdings, Inc. by $30 Million Supporting Continued Growth of its Existing Borrower; AFC Gamma Commits $62.5 Million under Expanded Credit Facility WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) (“AFC Gamma”) today announced it has …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arcadis energy transition report: radical transformation of energy sector needed to reach net zero in time to prevent major global ...
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
Virbac: Aquaculture : Virbac strengthens its position in Centrovet
HUTCHMED Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for Amdizalisib (HMPL-689) for ...
Close of Offers to Further Applications
Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her ...
DFDS: MONTHLY VOLUME REPORT: FREIGHT GROWTH CONTINUED IN MOST REGIONS
Nouveau Monde Joins Marketplace & Industry at The Battery Show – North America's largest advanced ...
Ahold Delhaize announces that Albert Heijn completes acquisition of DEEN and starts converting ...
Victoria Gold – Record Setting Gold Production and Corporate Update
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrOncology Pharma, Inc. Has Received the Committed Funding to Perform All Necessary IND-Enabling Preclinical Work for Its First Lead Candidate, a Dactinomycin Nanoemulsion Drug Product
Accesswire | Analysen
13:30 UhrGrowing Consumption of Paints, Coatings to Fuel Sales in Inorganic Color Pigments Market, Notes TMR
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
13:00 UhrGreen Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application For 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement For Another Of Its Ground-Mount Solar Farms
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrNeoImmuneTech to Present at Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12:00 UhrAscendant Resources Announces After Tax NPV of $246 Million With an After Tax IRR of 55% From Its Preliminary Economic Assessment at Its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project in Portugal
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Spaghetti am CERN serviert
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
10.09.21Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application For Utility Interconnection Agreement For One Of Its Ground-Mount Solar Farms
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Successful placement of new senior unsecured green bonds
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21TikaPac Agency Slices Prospecting Time in Half with WooRank by Bridgeline
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21PDS Biotech Completes Enrollment of Lead-In Safety Cohort in VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 Combination Trial of PDS0101-KEYTRUDA in Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten