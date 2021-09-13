AFC Gamma Expands Existing Senior Secured Credit Facility With Devi Holdings, Inc. by $30 Million

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) (“AFC Gamma”) today announced it has expanded its senior credit facility by $30 million to Devi Holdings Inc., doing business as Nature’s Medicines, a multi-state operator headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The credit facility is designed to provide Nature’s Medicines with additional capital to complete strategic acquisitions and further expand its existing business operations.

“At AFC Gamma, we aim to build long-lasting relationships, working closely with our borrowers as they grow their businesses,” said Leonard M. Tannenbaum, AFC Gamma’s Chief Executive Officer. “Today’s announcement is a continuation of our longstanding partnership with Nature’s Medicine, a leading multi-state operator, that has experienced growth across numerous markets. With favorable supply and demand fundamentals across its operating and targeted markets, we believe Nature’s Medicines is poised for additional growth, and that our continued partnership will help it achieve its strategic objectives and realize those significant opportunities.”

“Since May of 2020, AFC Gamma has provided critical support as we streamlined our capital structure and pursued our growth initiatives,” said Jigar Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Nature’s Medicines. He added, “In the ever-changing cannabis industry, it has been invaluable to have such a supportive and flexible lender that allows us to exclusively focus on executing our strategic business plan. As we continue to grow Nature’s Medicines into a leading multi-state operator, we look forward to having the continued support and partnership of AFC Gamma for years to come.”

AFC Gamma has committed an additional $20 million under the expansion to the credit facility, and now holds $62.5 million in total of the expanded credit facility, and $10 million of the expansion was syndicated to an affiliate. The loan is secured by a first-lien mortgage on all of Nature’s Medicines owned real-estate and other commercial-security interests. AFC Management, LLC served as Lead Agent for the transaction.

About AFC Gamma, Inc.

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) is an institutional lender to leading cannabis companies with strong operations and cash-flow prospects, real-estate-security and other collateral, and locations in states with favorable supply/demand fundamentals and legislative environments. AFC Gamma’s platform provides innovative and customized financing solutions through first-lien loans, mortgage loans, construction loans and bridge financings. The senior-management team of the company has a combined approximately 100 years of experience in investment management and disciplined credit investing across a range of economic cycles.