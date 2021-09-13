checkAd

OSS to Present at the Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series, September 16, 2021

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, has been invited to present at the Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series being held virtually on September 16, 2021.

Presented by Noble’s Channelchek, the virtual road show will feature an OSS overview by company president and CEO, David Raun. The presentation will be followed by a participant Q&A session hosted by Noble senior research analyst, Joe Gomes.

Event: Noble Virtual Road Show
Date: September 16, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. Pacific time (1:00 p.m. Eastern time)
Webcast: Register now

Registration is free and open to all investors. For questions about registration, please contact your Noble representative.

For questions about OSS, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About Noble Capital Markets
Noble Capital Markets (Noble) is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer, Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade.

In 2018, Noble launched www.channelchek.com, a new investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news. For more information, visit www.noblecapitalmarkets.com.

About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative AI Transportable edge computing modules and systems, including ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator SAN, NAS and data recording software for AI workflows. These products are used for AI data set capture, training, and large-scale inference in the defense, oil and gas, mining, autonomous vehicles and rugged entertainment applications.
  
OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for industrial OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’, especially on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Media Contact:
Katie Rivera
One Stop Systems, Inc.
Tel (760) 745-9883
Email contact

Investor Relations:
Ronald Both or Justin Lumley
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7557
Email contact





