Exela Technologies Expands PCH Global Cloud Solution with Leading Healthcare Insurer

Exela continues to invest in expanding PCH Global’s capabilities to provide a cloud hosted solution with one of the best edit resolutions for healthcare claims. This extension of deployment marks another milestone in the value proposition of the PCH Global platform to digitally connect members, providers and insurance companies for clean claims, payment transparency and digital appeals. Additionally, this expansion further augments an existing $180 million Total Contract Value (TCV) relationship.

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a global business process automation leader, today announced an expansion with one of the largest insurance carriers in the country. This expansion highlights the Company’s ability to rapidly implement PCH Global for claims submitted by providers, in this case servicing members that are from low income and disadvantaged communities across America.

Exela President Suresh Yannamani noted “This expansion is an excellent example of Exela gaining market share while providing flexible and rapidly deployable solutions to our customers. We are privileged to expand our longstanding partnership to support our customer’s growing business unit. Similarly, we are thankful to play our part in a healthcare system helping those in the greatest need and most vulnerable among us.”

PCH Global’s cloud network offers increased scalability, the highest uptime and best business continuity protections. Additionally, PCH Global includes improved data analytics and can be accessed via a self-service model.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 18,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner