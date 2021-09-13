checkAd

Unrivaled Brands Partners with Amuse for Direct-to-Consumer Delivery of Korova Across California

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 14:30   

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company"), a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California, Oregon, and Nevada, today announced that the company has partnered with Amuse, a California-based cannabis ecommerce delivery service to serve more than 400 zip codes directly with Korova, the West Coast’s leading high potency cannabis brand.    

The partnership includes the launch of an exclusive CBN & THC Sleep tincture, the first multi-cannabinoid tincture in Korova’s Black Bottle lineup. Korova’s Black Bottle is a 2oz 1000mg, nano-emulsified, rapid-onset tincture offered in distinct fruit flavors.

To coincide with the launch, Korova’s new site on the Amuse platform has been designed to match the brand’s distinct look for the Korova ecommerce experience, which includes shopping for flower, extract and edible products. “Amuse brings high-technology cannabis delivery to a market that’s eager for modern delivery options. We worked with Amuse to create a presence and product mix that we feel represent the Korova brand perfectly, and we’re excited to offer Korova’s fans across CA increased access to our products through our delivery partnerships with Amuse,” stated Oren Schauble, Unrivaled’s President. 

Korova has been a high potency leader in California for legal cannabis for over 10 years, starting in the edibles market with the Korova 1000mg Black Bar, and then expanding into flower, extracts and other products in hundreds of shops across California. The Korova brand and products are also prominent in Oregon and are licensed in Arizona and Oklahoma.

The store is now open for orders at korova.amuse.com

About Unrivaled Brands 

Unrivaled Brands is a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California, Oregon, and Nevada. In California, Unrivaled Brands operates three dispensaries, a state-wide distribution network, company-owned brands, and a cultivation facility, and has two additional cultivation facilities and a dispensary under development. In Oregon, we operate a state-wide distribution network and company-owned brands. In Nevada, by way of a joint venture, Unrivaled Brands operates a cultivation and manufacturing facility. Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, the market leader in high potency products across multiple product categories, currently available in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Oklahoma, as well as Sticks and Cabana.  

