Infinity to Participate in Oppenheimer’s Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit and the 3rd Annual Macrophage-directed Therapies Summit

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer, today announced that the Company will participate in Oppenheimer’s Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit and at the 3rd Annual Macrophage-directed Therapies Summit.

Presentation details can be found below:

  • Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit
     Format: Live presentation and 1-on-1 meetings
    Date and Time: September 20th at 1:15pm ET; 1-on-1 meetings September 20 - 22
    Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer16/infi/2761042
  • 3rd Annual Macrophage-directed Therapies Summit
     Format: Seminar and panel discussion
    Title: Evaluating the Synergistic Potential of Combination with Other Frontline Treatments to Distinguish the Best Combination Approach
     Date and Time: September 30th, 4:00pm ET
    Registration Link: https://macrophage-directed-therapies.com/take-part/register/

The presentations and archived webcasts can be accessed in the Investors/Media section of Infinity's website at www.infi.com and will be available on Infinity's website for 30 days following the event.

About Infinity and Eganelisib

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Infinity” or the “Company”), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib (IPI-549), a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-275 is a randomized, controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq and Abraxane in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin in front-line RCC. In collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, Infinity is evaluating a checkpoint inhibitor-free, novel combination regimen of eganelisib plus etrumadenant (AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist) plus Doxil in advanced TNBC patients. In 2019, Infinity completed enrollment in MARIO-1, a Phase 1/1b study evaluating eganelisib as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors including patients refractory to checkpoint inhibitor therapy. With these studies Infinity is evaluating eganelisib in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-naïve, and front-line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

Opdivo is a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb.
Tecentriq is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.
Abraxane is a registered trademark of Abraxis BioScience, LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb Company.
Avastin is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.
Doxil is a registered trademark of Baxter Healthcare Corporation.

